ALBION — His murder charge is as serious as it gets, but when Matthew Rodriguez is brought back to Noble County from Ohio sometime next week, he’ll be just another inmate at the Noble County Jail.
“We’ll treat him like a normal individual,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “It all depends on his attitude and how he gets along with other inmates and staff.”
Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery has charged Rodriguez, 24, of Kendallville with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting at Gallops gas station in Kendallville on Sunday.
According to court documents, Rodriguez allegedly opened fire and struck three people at the gas station just before midnight on Sunday, killing Justin Smead and wounding Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis.
Rodriguez allegedly fled the gas station and was on the run for about 48 hours before his vehicle was spotted at a rest stop in southeast Ohio by a state trooper. Police said Rodriguez barricaded himself in a rest stop bathroom for a short period before surrendering to authorities.
The rest stop located near Athens, Ohio, is located about 4 1/2 hours from Kendallville in southeast Ohio.
At his arrest, police recovered a 9-millimeter handgun from Rodriguez’s vehicle, court documents stated. During investigation at Gallops, police recovered multiple 9-millmeter bullet casings following the shooting.
In a hearing Thursday in Ohio, Rodriguez waived extradition. As of 10 a.m. on Friday, Noble County authorities had not received an order from the Ohio court allowing them to go pick up Rodriguez.
After that order is received, the sheriff’s department planned to contact authorities in Ohio to arrange for local officials to pick up Rodriguez in Ohio.
The Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution requires Rodriguez have a bond set to secure his release. The bond level will be set at Rodriguez’ initial hearing.
If he is unable to post bond, Rodriguez will like spend his first 10-14 days in the Noble County Jail’s R Block. The R Block cells are located in the main intake area, where suspects are initially brought in for booking purposes. The R Block cells have cameras in them.
Rodriguez will be held in quarantine to make sure he is not infected with the coronavirus and will also receive his classification while there. Each inmate at the jail is classified based on their prior criminal history, the severity of the current charges and mental health status, according to Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker.
During the classification process, it will be determined if there are any inmates at the jail that might have a grudge against Rodriguez, or vice versa. The jail frequently has “keep separate” designations to prevent potential conflicts between inmates who have some sort of history or animosity.
After that 10-14 day period is over, Rodriguez could be put in a general population block with access to television and phones.
“He could be in a populated block,” Walker said. “At the first sign of trouble, we will intervene.”
If Rodriguez commits a serious infraction such as fighting or refusal to obey jail command staff, he could be placed in the jail’s segregation block. In the segregation block, inmates are locked down in their cells for 23 hours a day. There are no phones or beds in the segregation unit.
Some inmates are placed in a protective custody block. Normally reserved for child molest suspects and other inmates who fear for their safety, the protective custody block is also on lock down for 23 hours a day. But inmates in protective custody blocks have access to phones and television.
The Noble County Jail has held murder suspects before, including:
• Michael J. Capone, 36, who was eventually found guilty of murder in May 2002 in the fatal 2001 shooting of an Auburn man, was housed at the jail as he awaited trial. Capone, who lived near Kendallville just east of the DeKalb County line, was charged with murder in the March 11, 2001, death of John Derrow, 25, of Auburn.
• Eric Lee Adams, 28, of Rome City, was originally charged with murder and eventually admitted killing his wife in September 2002 by holding her head underwater and placing her dead body in a barrel he hid behind a Kendallville factory. Adams eventually pleaded guilty to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter, a Class B felony; moving a body from the scene of death, a Class D felony; and two charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, Class B felonies.
• Charles William Chorpenning, who was then 28, was sentenced to 100 years in prison in March 2008 after pleading guilty Dec. 4, 2007, to murder, a felony; seven other felony charges; and being a habitual felon, a sentence enhancer, for his role on the slaying of Patrick Middle in Kendallville on March 5, 2007.
• Michael Johnson was previously held at the jail after he was charged in March 2018 with the murder of two people and attempted murder of one other in a Ligonier apartment complex. Johnson was convicted on all charges at trial and later sentenced to 170 years in prison.
“This isn’t new to us,” Walker said of housing high-profile inmates.
Prior to Sunday’s alleged involvement, Rodriguez hadn’t had any formal run-ins with the law for six years and has no felony convictions on his record.
• On Jan. 26, 2015, he was charged in Noble County with a Class A misdemeanor battery charge. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 17, 2015. On Aug. 25 of that year Rodriguez admitted to a probation violation and was ordered to serve 90 days in the Noble County Jail with five days credit for time served.
• On Jan. 28, 2015, he was charged in DeKalb County with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 20 of that year.
• On Aug. 21, 2015, he was charged in Noble County with resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 25, 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.