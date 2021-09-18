Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Zachery Halloway, 34,of the 400 block of East Washington Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Makayla Hulbert, 25, of the 5800 block of North C.R.400W, Uniondale, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Madisen McBride, 23, of the 200 block of West Hazel, Wawaka, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and auto theft.
John Donley, 34, of the 100 block of Tamarack Street, LaOtto, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Gonzalo Garcia, 27, of the 60200 block of C.R. 27, Goshen, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of check deception.
Bradley Stager, 24, of the 3600 block of Franklin Street, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of marijuana.
