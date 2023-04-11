KENDALLVILLE — In what may become a monthly ritual until issues are finally resolved, Kendallville has fined the local Kraft-Heinz plant for sewage violations again.
In the wake of a $20,000 fine issued for violations in January, the city Board of Works and Public Safety on Tuesday approved issuance of an $11,000 fine for the period from Feb. 10 through March 9.
Kendallville will continue to issue maximum $1,000 fines for each violation as both the city and Kraft remain under agreed orders with the Environmental Protection Agency to address continued violations of the Clean Water Act, primarily caused by effluent from the plant to the city sewage treatment facility.
The February fine of $11,000 is for 11 violations alleged during the month including:
• Seven violations for exceeding the maximum Biological Oxygen Demand loading limit
• Two violations for exceeding the maximum suspended solids loading limit
• One violation for exceeding the total phosphorous limit
• One violation for exceeding the allowable pH range
The city did not include greater detail about the alleged violations this time after providing a supplemental sheet with dates and figures laying out the exceedances last month.
The city's wastewater treatment plant is capably of handing 7,550 pounds of BOD material — nutrient rich material that requires significant effort to break down — per day and violations for exceeding that limit have occurred when Kraft has sent more than that amount at one time. The city has previously noted that waste from the Kraft plant is able to exceed that limit on its own, and that's not taking into account all of the other users in the city also sending waste to the plant each day.
Kendallville had an April 10 deadline to submit its plan of action to the EPA detailing how it will address its ongoing Clean Water Act violations.
In the agreed order issued by the EPA, the federal agency detailed numerous violations by the city for its wastewater discharge, but also dinged the city for its lax use of enforcement with Kraft, which was identified as the primary source of waste leading to the repeated violations.
The EPA issued a similar agreed order to Kraft itself, demanding that the large foodstuff manufacturer take action to address the amount and concentration of its waste before it is sent to the city plant.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe had previously said the solution to the problem will likely require some kind of pre-treatment of waste by Kraft before sending it to the sewage plant in order to reduce the concentration of effluent and reduce strain on the treatment facility.
The city's upgraded sewage plant was opened in 2018 and was designed with input from Kraft for its long-term needs when figuring the plant's total capacity.
But the Kraft plant sharply ramped up production in recent years well beyond its initial estimates, which has led to the Ohio Street facility pumping out much more waste from its manufacturing process than the city had planned for.
The mayor previously noted there's the possibility that Kendallville may have to further expand its treatment plant if capacity continues to be a problem and that Kraft would likely foot all or most of the bill — not other users — to do so.
The city had to raise sewer rates recently because of the cost of chemicals being used to break down the heavily concentrated waste from Kraft had worn down the city's reserve fund it needs to maintain as a condition of its debt payments. The city struck an agreement with Kraft to cover most of the cost of that rate increase as it was a primary driver for the expenditures, leading only to a smaller percentage hike for all other city users.
