AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council Wednesday OK’d Tanner Consulting’s proposal to provide engineering plans for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant to the tune of $187,000.
The plant has not seen any significant upgrades since its construction 20 years ago, according to town officials.
Currently, the town is struggling to meet requirements set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the amount of phosphorous it is releasing as effluent from its plant. The current standard is approximately one part per million. According to Town Manager Bill Ley, IDEM is considering lowering that standard even further.
At May’s council meeting, Tanner Consulting gave a preliminary estimate of $2.6 million for all the improvements the plant needs, including more efficient phosphorous removal. The plan would call for a biological system installed to remove the phosphorous, with a state-required chemical backup.
The project also would increase the plant’s capacity from handling 600,000 gallons per day of waste to 700,000 gallons per day, with the possibility of a simple conversion which could lead to a capacity of 1 millions gallons per day.
Carl Tanner of Tanner Consulting said the plant would be engineered to be capable of handling projected needs during the next 20 years.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the council learned the price would be higher than previously thought. Tanner said the figures presented in May were from a study done at the end of 2019. Tanner had researched the proposed costs and provided an increased estimate of $2.83 million.
Part of the increase is due to the costs contractors are currently paying for materials. He said one concrete contractor told him that there costs had gone up 30% in the last year.
The good news, according to Tanner, is that there are grants the town can apply for which could help lessen the overall financial impact on the town. With interest rates low, selling bonds to pay for the project could also be a fiscally sound approach.
The council agreed to the engineering plans but made no formal commitment to the construction phase of the project.
The town has been told it will receive $502,000 in American Rescue Plan money from the federal government which can be used for such infrastructure improvements. But lately, town officials have heard rumors that this money will be used to support townships, which could decrease the amount Avilla has to spend.
“That’s up in the air right now,” Council President Paul Shepherd said.
The town’s sewer fund had $424,000 in it as of Wednesday evening, but the town has also paid for engineering for a new lift station on Chester Drive. Tanner Consulting is doing that engineering and could not provided a concrete estimate for that project, but implied it could potentially reach $100,000.
Also at Wedneday’s meeting:
• The council voted 2-1 to reinstall speed bumps on Autumn Hills Drive.
The council had been discussing ways to control the speed on that stretch of road for months.
In late May, Councilman Bill Krock asked the Avilla Street Department to seek quotes for portable speed bumps. A couple of weeks later, Krock said he called the street department to check on the status of the quotes and found out that a company had not only quoted the price of six, 6-feet long removable speed bumps, but had delivered them.
The total price for the six speed bumps was $1,280.
Krock consulted Town Councilman Phil Puckett, who gave his OK to place the speed bumps on Autumn Hills Drive.
The installation came on June 5-6, according to Krock. When someone complained, it became apparent the speed bumps had been placed without the approval of the entire council in a public meeting. Krock then ordered their removal.
“Did I go about it the right way? No, I did not,” Krock said during Wednesday’s meeting. “I messed up.”
But Krock said he stood behind the decision to place them.
“It needed to be done,” Krock said.
He cited excessive speed by some vehicle on that road, coupled with the fact that there are no sidewalks in that part of town which leaves children walking in the street.
Shepherd researched the issue with the town’s insurance carrier and learned the speed bumps required signage warning people of their presence.
Krock said while there was an initial complaint, he also received several thank yous from residents who were glad the speed-reducing bumps were installed.
Krock also admitted the original placement of the speed bumps was wrong. There were originally placed in two sections, with one section south of Rose Street and the other north of Henrietta Street. They way they were placed had people going around them through a parking area.
Krock eventually motioned to reinstall the speed bumps, which would have to be removed in the winter time for plowing purposes.
“I don’t have a problem trying it,” Puckett said.
Krock and Puckett voted in favor of the measure. Shepherd, citing liability concerns, voted against.
Krock said the speed bumps would again be installed on Autumn Hills Drive with one section south of Rose Street and the other section south of Henrietta.
• Avilla Fire Chief Chad Geiger reported his department had 34 calls for service in May, with only seven days in the month in which there were no calls at all.
“It was another very busy month,” Geiger said.
