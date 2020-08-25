Auburn man in critical condition after crash

LAOTTO — An Auburn man is listed in critical condition following a crash in the 400 block of C.R. 68 around 6 p.m. Monday.
Indiana State Police said Steven Lemmon, 58, suffered multiple serious injuries as a result of the crash.
According to a state police news release, police found Lemmon’s 2013 Honda Civic passenger vehicle crashed off the road, head-on into a large oak tree.
A preliminary crash scene investigation by Senior ISP Trooper James Bailey revealed that Lemmon’s Honda Civic was initially traveling east on C.R. 68. For an unknown reason, it ran off the road surface 191 feet prior to impact with a large, four-foot diameter oak tree at 0458 C.R. 68. There was no indication of braking or other evasive action taken prior to impact, police said.
Lemmon was wearing a seat belt and airbags were deployed. Excessive speed was a factor in the severity of the crash, state police said. The crash remains under investigation.
Rescue and medical units from the LaOtto Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS quickly arrived on scene and provided immediate medical assistance. Lemmon was then transported to the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, where he was last listed in critical condition.
State police were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, LaOtto Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS and Noel’s Auto Body & Towing Service.
