GOSHEN — Twenty-nine years later, Interra Credit Union’s Hometown Giving holiday service project is still going strong.
The Goshen-based credit union spends on average six months preparing to make the program a success. This year, Interra’s staff and members raised more than $36,000 which was used to benefit 36 nonprofit agencies throughout the five counties the credit union serves. These agencies focus on the needs of adults and children, meal providing, clothing, medical supplies, and education.
“’Do Well To Do Good’ is Interra’s vision,” said Amy Sink, Interra CEO. “From the efforts and the giving of the Interra staff and our members to living out our vision, this all touches me deeply as Interra continues this commitment to give back to our communities every single year.”
A corporate donation of $20,000, fundraisers by staff totaling almost $13,000 and member donations of nearly $3,700 through the Merry Match initiative accounted for the monetary donations raised.
In addition to the dollars collected, staff assisted Soup of Success with filling soup bags for resale and hundreds of Angel Tree wish list items were distributed in order to provide provisions to the recipient organizations.
Holiday gifts were purchased and delivered through adopt-a-family programs for Lakeland Youth Center, ADEC, CAPS, Fairfield Food Pantry, and Syracuse Food Pantry, and Interra-sponsored parties for Bashor Children’s Home and the Boys & Girls clubs throughout Elkhart County.
“Let’s face it, times are tough for many people,” said Andy Marshall, Interra’s COO. “This overwhelming giving and commitment solidifies that Interra’s Hometown Giving continues to make such a big difference in many people’s lives.”
“We were able to help fill food banks, provide clothing to families, toys for children, and assist in helping to meet a financial gap for some local non-profits,” said Joel Richard, Interra’s chief experience officer.
The recipients of the monetary donations or wish list items collected include ADEC, Agape Missions of LaGrange County, Arc Opportunities, Bashor Children’s Home, Baugo, Boys & Girls Clubs (Bremen, Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury, Nappanee, and Plymouth), Cancer Resources of Elkhart County, CAPS, Cardinal Services of Marshall County, Center for Healing and Hope, Church Community Services/Soup of Success, Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County, Elijah Haven, Elkhart County Council on Aging, Fairfield Food Pantry, Family Christian Development Center, Five Little Stones, LaGrange Miracle Tree, Lakeland Youth Center, Lighthouse Ministries of Noble County, Marshall County Neighborhood Center, RETA, Ryan’s Place, Salvation Army, St. Joe Valley Blue Star Mothers, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, Spa Women’s Ministry, Syracuse Food Pantry, The Villages, Tools for Schools, and The Window.
Interra Credit Union, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.6 billion. The credit union’s members span 18 counties in northern Indiana. Interra employs more than 300 full and part-time employees serving nearly 92,000 members. Interra currently operates 16 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall, and Noble counties in Indiana.
