ALBION — Eight candidates have put their names in for county and township offices in the 2022 primary in Noble County on the first day of candidate filing.
No contests have emerged yet, with three incumbents seeking re-election, three current officeholders seeking a different county position and one newcomer joining the races for county offices, with all six candidates running as Republicans.
Two township seats have candidates running, one Republican and one Democrat.
Among incumbents, Noble County Commissioner Dave Dolezal filed for the District 1 commissioner seat again — Dolezal previously served, was defeated in the 2018 election by Justin Stump but then returned to office by caucus when Stump resigned to become the county emergency management director.
Noble County Councilwoman Bernie Lawson filed to run again in the newly redistricted District 1. The new district lines will potentially put her in competition with another incumbent, Tom Janes, who had also previously indicated he would run again.
And Sheriff Max Weber is aiming to stay in the county brown as he filed to seek his second term as the county's head law enforcement officer.
In other county officers, current Noble County Treasurer Shelley Mawhorter filed to run for auditor — a position she held in Noble County in the past before being term-limited out of that office after two consecutive terms — while current Noble County Auditor Tonya Marks is seeking the county recorder job.
The last candidate to file was for the District 2 Noble County Council seat. Trey Forbes will seek that seat, which covers all of Elkhart, Orange, Albion and Jefferson townships as well as the northern half of Wayne Township north of Kendallville.
Current Noble County Council President Denise Lemmon, a Republican, lives in that newly redistricted District 2.
For township races, Dennis Desper filed for Wayne Township board as a Democrat and Cindy Weber filed for Albion Township board as a Republican.
Filing for the May 3 primary remains open through Feb. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.