KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerice and homegrown Day 6 Agency will be partnering to offer marketing classes to local businesses and residents interested in improving their promotional efforts.
The 90-minute courses will start Feb. 25 and be ongoing through 2021, featuring Patrick Hess, the owner of Day 6 Agency.
Hess got into the marketing and promotions industry after his son Spencer Kane launched a music career at Noble County Idol. Hess managed his son's career through 2018, resulting in eight music industry awards and several radio singles before Kane joined a Nashville-based band, Anthem Lights.
Hess has traveled the country managing multiple music tours while building a reputable music label and management company under the Day 6 brand. Twelve other regional and national independent artists have been managed by Day 6 with many achieving radio singles and additional awards.
Day 6 also helped to organize a national music tour of Christian artists in conjunction with the independent motion picture "God's Not Dead," which grossed more than $100 million in box office receipts. Several of the artists on that tour, including Kane, went on to be featured in a 2016 sequel, "God's Not Dead 2.
Hess has since returned to Kendallville and is aiming to share his gathered knowledge from national tours and jobs with his hometown community.
“A decade of music, tv and film industry experience has helped expand my marketing skill set and I’m excited to somewhat relaunch my local market presence with a revamped business, offering a broader set of marketing services,” Hess said. “Other than managing several artists since 2011, I spent time in Montana developing a strategic marketing initiative for the No. 42 golf resort in America. That time involved a greater deal of community and regional marketing strategies involving a more in-depth use of digital and social media marketing than I had previously done. Those real market experiences are part of the curriculum I intend to share in these courses with the Chamber,” he added.
Day 6 Agency launched a new website at Day6Agency.com this month, which includes a vast portfolio of services and testimonials from some of the over 200 clients since forming in 1999.
Chamber Director Kristen Johnson is excited to bring these courses to the community.
“COVID has really been a difficult season for our members and many retail operations have struggled to find business with so many restrictions in place. As a chamber, we’ve been trying to find ways to support our members through this pandemic and our plan to provide these courses is one way we can help. Patrick has shared with me many of his digital marketing strategies that I believe local businesses could really benefit by implementing. These courses are just $10 including a sack lunch, with all proceeds going to our capital campaign to upgrade our technology needs this year,” Johnson said.
Courses begin Feb. 25 at the Kendallville Chamber offices and will be live-streamed through the chamber Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. These 90-minute courses will take place over the lunch period from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays throughout the year.
The course lineup includes:
February 25 — "Marketing Your Brand and Image: Best Practices”
April 22 — “Social Media Marketing: The Lesser Known Insights”
June 24 — “Digital and Mobile Marketing: Text, Apps, and More”
Aug. 26 — “Websites: More Than a Digital Brochure”
Oct. 28 — “The Power of Video Marketing: What You May Be Missing”
People who are interested can register online at the chamber website at kendallvillechamber.com.
The seminars are free but those who plan to attend in person can pay $10 to receive a lunch while taking in the presentation.
Anyone with questions can contact the chamber at 347-1544 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.