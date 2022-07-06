SHIPSHEWANA — An early morning fire at the Homestead Inn forced hotel owners to relocate guests in about 20 rooms to new accommodations Monday.
No one was injured in the fire that was first reported at about 4 a.m. Monday. Most of the rooms involved suffered smoke or water damage.
Summer is a busy time in Shipshewana and the hotel was full. Lora Gates, a spokesperson for Shipshewana Trading Place, the hotel’s owner said the cause of the fire is still unknown. She also said it’s still too early to be able to give an estimate of the total damage caused by the fire.
“No one was injured. Everyone in the rooms that were impacted were moved to other locations,” Gates said.
Gates said the investigation into the fire’s cause is still underway. Members of the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene Monday afternoon.
“There’s still not a lot of information,” she added.
The fire is believed to have started around 4 a.m. Monday. Gates said the fire department was notified and arrived on the scene quickly. Some of the hotel’s guests had to be quickly evacuated. Most of the rooms involved were not directly affected by the fire but suffered from smoke or water damage.
“Everyone did what they were supposed to do when they were supposed to do it,” Gates said of the quick fire department response to the alarm.
She added that insurance company adjusters and construction contractors were on the scene Tuesday morning.
“We had teams there to figure how we can repair those rooms and get them back up and available as soon as possible,” she said.
The hotel remains open as the investigation continues and the repair process begins. The Farmstead Inn has 153 rooms and this time of year most of those rooms are booked. Gates said some guests who will be impacted this summer because of the fire are being notified.
“We sent out a message to our guests and put something on our Facebook page,” she said. “If their rooms were impacted, they’ll be receiving a call in the next 48 hours. We’re trying to find alternative locations for anyone who might have a stay that’s going to be upset due to the fire.”
Gates said it’s too early to know how quickly repairs can be made.
“We had contractors on site as early as Tuesday morning evaluating what can be done and when it can be done, but we just don’t know yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.