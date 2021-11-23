ALBION — Well, the Geenex representative seemed happy.
The Noble County Commissioners Monday unanimously approved an ordinance which sets the ground rules and regulations for the installation of commercial solar fields in rural areas.
It was an ordinance months in the making, and the final draft drew the ire of both proponents of solar energy and opponents.
“It has not been an easy decision at all,” Noble County Commissioners President Gary Leatherman said. “It’s just tough. It’s something we felt had to be done.”
The ordinance’s creation was spurred on by state efforts last year to set statewide zoning law concerning the issue. Noble County officials wanted to have its own ordinance on the books before that happens.
The issue is also timely because Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre on a long term lease, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Before such a project can be started, the county has to develop and pass guidelines for the development to follow.
Those guidelines are now officially in the books.
“We’re happy its in place,” Geenex representative Trena Roudebush said following Monday’s vote.
One of the points that was up for repeated discussions were setbacks. The Noble County Plan Commission has originally recommended that landowners who don’t want to participate in the project have a buffer of at least 50 feet from the non-participating property line and a minimum of 300 feet from any part of the foundation of a residential dwelling.
The commissioners later asked that those setbacks be changed to 100 feet from the property line and 350 feet from the dwelling, before reverting back to the original 50/300 setback configuration which was approved Monday.
Opponents thought the setbacks allowed the solar panels to be placed too close to their homes. Proponents of the solar project being proposed by Geenex that the setbacks were too stringent, cutting into the area in which the solar panels could be placed.
“It was a no-win situation for everybody,” Leatherman said. “Everybody lost.”
Commissioner Dave Dolezal asked Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett when in the process of applying for a permit would discussions begin about incentives company are being offered through the federal and state government.
“What kind of tax abatements are they going to be getting?” Dolezal said. “It’s a missing piece of the puzzle.”
Dolezal said he would like the county to have that information before allowing consideration of a county-based tax abatements.
Among the rules for any commercial-grade solar project, as included in Monday’s final draft:
• The parcel size must be a minimum of 5 acres;
• A complete development plan must be submitted within 90 days to the Noble County Development Plan Committee. The development plan must include, among other provisions, a fire safety plan, proof of liability insurance, storm water erosion control plans and road usage-repair agreements;
• No part of a solar panel shall exceed 15 feet in height.
• A buffer of natural vegetation or evergreen plants must be installed and meet a minimum of 6-foot in height at the time of installation, located between the property line and the commercial solar field’s fence on the participating land owner’s property.
• A requirement to have a conservation stewardship plan for the establishment and maintenance of ground vegetation for the life of the commercial solar field operation.
• A requirement for the land owner or project developer to provide a bond which would ensure payment for decommissioning the solar field once it ends its lifespan.
