It’s time for local ghouls and goblins to get that candy, as multiple towns are hosting trick-or-treating on Halloween night Thursday.
But you’ll probably want to bring an umbrella.
Most communities in Noble and LaGrange counties are going with early trick-or-treat hours ahead of sundown. Sunset on Thursday is 6:39 p.m., but expect it to be darker than usual because of lousy weather on the horizon.
The forecast for Thursday is looking absolutely frightful, with a high only cracking the mid 40s and around a two-thirds chance for rain all day. Rain is definitely in the forecast earlier in the day, but it may clear up by the time trick-or-treating starts.
Still, expect a cold, soggy Halloween.
While communities try to balance the opportunity for parents to get home and get kids ready for Halloween versus safety, most communities have opted to go early to get trick-or-treating in ahead of darkness with hours from 5-7 p.m.
That means you may want to slow down on your way home from work Thursday, because kids may already been out going door-to-door.
One of the biggest safety factors on Halloween is the sun going down, making it hard to see kids walking around neighborhoods. Twice as many kids are killed by being hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.
“Daylight shouldn’t be an issue, but as it gets later, kids should stay in groups and stay together and wear either lights and/or bright clothing,” Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer said.
Some tips Safe Kids Worldwide recommends are:
• Wear reflective tape, bring a glow stick or carry a flashlight
• Be extra careful when crossing the street or someone’s driveway
• Always use a sidewalk when it’s available, and if it’s not, walk on the far left side of the road
• Parents should walk with kids who are under 12 years old
• Don’t look at your phone while driving, or better yet, try not to drive at all during trick-or-treat hours.
