LAGRANGE — Volunteers with a local not-for-profit organization working to build a new trail that would stretch across southern LaGrange County say they’re busy finalizing the details of their work to acquire the land needed to build that trail.
LaGrange County Trails wants to build the Hawpatch Trail, which when finished would stretch from Millersburg to Topeka, and from Topeka to Wolcottville. The trail, they say, will improve the quality of life for thousands by providing a safe hiking/biking trail for families, commuters, fitness enthusiasts, and more.
Jeff Wingstrom, a spokesman for the group, said the group’s members are working alongside the county to speak to local landowners to finalize plans to acquire land that use to be part of a railroad through LaGrange County for the trail.
Wingstrom said the group members are handling all the small but detailed work that has to be done in order for the plans for the trail to move ahead.
“It’s safe to say we’re doing our due diligence,” he explained.
Last spring, the organization got a big boost when LaGrange County agreed to grant the trail group $1.5 million of the county’s Major Moves funds to help make the trail a reality.
In total, the organization needs to acquire about 15 miles of former railroad property that stretches from Wolcottville to the LaGrange County/Elkhart County line, passing through Topeka. In the past, Wingstrom has characterized negotiations with representatives of the Norfolk Southern railroad as difficult. They still own a large share of what was once a rail line that was part of the Wabash Railroad. That line ran through LaGrange County and was abandoned by the railroad decades ago, the rails and railroad ties stripped out. The process is similar to the process used to create the Fishing Line Trail in Noble County, which stretches from Kendallville to Rome City.
Trails representatives are continuing to meet with adjoining property owners in order to iron out any issues before they happen. He characterized this process as an expected part of the process.
“We’ve been contacting adjoining property owners and asking them to sign documents that would verify that we get the land they have no interest in trying to stop us from building the trail,” Wingstrom said. Those property owners, most of whom are Amish, appear to be in favor of the project.
The trail would allow most of the pedestrians and bicycle traffic that uses C.R. 700S to get back and forth from work in Topeka, to shift to the trail, and away from heavy motorized traffic that also uses the county road. Several people have died alongside that road after being struck by motorized traffic.
“We’re continuing with our negotiations with the railroad, so yes, things are moving forward,” Wingstrom added.
Wingstrom said he hopes within the next couple of months to announce that the group has finalized its agreement with the railroad and will be allowed to purchase the land as needed. But he added that that process is slow and seems to take longer than anyone would like.
Wingstrom added his group is grateful to have received a grant from the LaGrange County Community Foundation to help it cover its expenses as it works to finalize that purchase.
Wingstrom said the state now considers trails as a leading driver for economic development. Wingstrom said he believes a trail through southern LaGrange County would not only help spur new economic development but would help improve the safety of an estimated 1, 000 people who routinely ride their bicycles along C.R. 700S to Topeka where they work in local factories.
“The trail will improve safety and the quality of life,” he said.
