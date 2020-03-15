KENDALLVILLE — With plenty of advice coming from health officials both locally and nationwide, preventing the spread of the pandemic coronavirus is possible in Northeast Indiana.
But, with local advice coming from the county level, and with Noble County being the only in the four-county area with a confirmed case of COVID-19, it’s important to know how the geographic neighbors are handling their own responses.
Noble County
So far, Noble County is the only one out of the four-county area with a reported case of coronavirus.
On Monday, a coronavirus test returned positive for a man originally treated for the flu at Parkview’s FirstCare walk-in clinic in Kendallville.
That walk-in clinic was closed Monday for a deep cleaning. Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff spoke to the pandemic of coronavirus and its spread in a statement Monday.
“We’re taking every precaution we can to help slow down and in some cases prevent the spread of the virus, which we can expect to become widespread, not because of this case but because of the nature of the virus itself,” Gaff said.
Later in the week, school closures, event cancellations and visitor limits to nursing homes were put in place across the county to help reduce virus transmission and alleviate strain on hospitals treating patients.
On Friday, all Noble County public schools announced they would be closing for the next few weeks each with their own iteration of eLearning.
East Noble is closing from March 16 through at least April 17. Central Noble will also close, but through at least April 27.
West Noble will be open for a mixture of online learning and in-person class starting the week of March 15 before closing on March 23.
Superintendents and letters home to parents all stated they were following county health guidelines, and West Noble’s letter recognized closing is a hard thing to do.
“The recommendation was to eliminate or cut down on social or large group gatherings for a period of time, including churches and schools. West Noble will follow that guidance with a focus on community health. School Leaders obviously do not wish to shut down our schools for any length of time, but with the current state of affairs, and in what we feel is in the best interest of our students, staff, and community, we will do so,” the letter read.
Though limiting in-person classes reduces the risk of the virus spreading, schools closing raises concerns for students who depend on school lunch for a meal.
Both East Noble and Central Noble said more details are to come this week about how families can get food assistance for kids.
The Indiana Department of Education said it’s been granted a waiver for schools to get reimbursed for giving out to-go meals, though only some schools qualify.
“As for assistance, we filed, and were approved, for a waiver from the USDA for schools to set up a ‘grab and go’ with meals and still be reimbursed. This applies to schools with over 50% free and reduced lunch,” DOE spokesman Adam Baker said.
West Noble, the only district in Noble County with more than 50% of its students on free and reduced price lunch, handing out fruit, milk and snacks at the Primary school this afternoon.
Libraries in Noble County are preparing their pandemic responses, as well.
The Noble County Public Library is canceling meeting room reservations and modifying other services, like curbside item pickup, while still trying to serve its patrons.
Kendallville Public Library is reminding its patrons they can have items delivered to their homes from the library.
Nursing homes across the county are limiting visitors, as well, since older folks or those who are immunocompromised are among the most susceptible to coronavirus.
LaGrange County
Though coronavirus hasn’t been confirmed in LaGrange County yet, Lagrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin knows the threat of the pandemic that’s already made an appearance just to the south.
Pechin strongly echoes the advice of Noble County’s Gaff in restricting get-togethers to only those that are absolutely essential.
“I think right now, the focus is on people limiting exposure to mass gatherings,” Pechin said. “We don’t know exactly how much has spread at this point.”
And for LaGrange County’s large Amish population, sometimes, not seeing each other is very hard, Pechin said.
“Not going to church is a big deal,” Pechin said.
However, though they might not be aware of coronavirus-related social media panic, Pechin said the Amish definitely are aware of the pandemic.
As far as school closures in LaGrange County, Lakeland will be open Monday and Tuesday but will then close until at least April 27, spanning over the school’s spring break, as well.
As of Friday afternoon, Westview remained open next week. Prairie Heights announced Saturday they were closing beginning Tuesday.
“They should have a very low bar for canceling school,” Pechin said.
And in his view, Pechin envisions coronavirus as coming to LaGrange County in some way.
“I don’t think it’s an if. I think it’s a when,” he said.
Though panic isn’t advised, preparedness is, especially with a virus as serious as coronavirus, Pechin said.
“Coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than the flu,” he said.
Right now, LaGrange County jail is closed to the public to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
DeKalb County
Leaders from DeKalb County organizations are continuing to discuss what they can do to combat the spread of the virus.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder has given advice for the county, which has seen tests for coronavirus come back negative, and has not yet had a confirmed case.
Souder, too, advises against events, but with a caveat on location.
“I believe outside (events) are much safer and could be held, while inside events would take on a different risk and probably should be deferred,” Souder told The Star.
Schools in DeKalb County canceled school for a month beginning Monday through April 13.
Also, beginning Monday, county employees won’t be allowed to travel outside the county on official business, as directed by DeKalb County Commissioner William Hartman.
Steuben County
As of Saturday, Cameron Hospital announced it would be restricting visitor access to stunt the spread of coronavirus, and Angola Mayor Dick Hickman encouraged community collaboration to work toward that goal.
“For all members of our community, I ask your assistance and patience as we proceed. Our response will be most successful if we do what Steuben County does best during challenging times: support one another and work together to protect our beloved community. We will continue to work with our public health partners to provide you with the latest guidance and actions you can take to support a healthy community,” Hickman said.
To this result, nursing homes in Steuben County have also limited visitors, just as other counties have done to protect elderly residents who are some of the most at-risk of contracting COVID-19.
Steuben County has also formed its own COVID-19 task force to reduce risk. Though the county doesn’t have its own case yet, Connie McCahill, Cameron’s president and CEO, recognized that might change.
The task force is comprised of Angola Mayor Dick Hickman, officials from Trine University, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Steuben County Emergency Management, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Fremont Community Schools and the Steuben County Health Department.
Trine University has announced it will continue operations as normal amid the coronavirus threat, and public schools haven’t closed.
How to stay healthyThere’s currently no vaccine for coronavirus, so measures to protect one’s health are key in limiting the pandemic.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control advise multiple steps towards preventing coronavirus spread:
- Wash hands often.
- Avoid close contact.
- Stay home if you’re sick.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Wear a facemask if you are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces daily.
For more information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention.
