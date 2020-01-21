LAGRANGE — The LaGrange library will be hosting a special showing of the PBS documentary, Eva: A-7063, the story of Eva Mozes Kor. The film will be shown on Monday, January 27.
Kor, was sent to a German concentration camp as a child of ten, and because she was a twin, forced to endure horrific medical experiments conducted by Nazi physician Josef Mengele.
At the age of 10, Kor fought to stay alive inside the concentration camp where she and her twin sister Miriam endured cruel experiments devised by Mengele. After decades of torment and pain following her liberation, she decided to use her experiences as a teaching tool for other generations. Despite health issues, the 4-foot-9, 85-year-old circles the globe delivering her messages of healing and self-empowerment.
The film, narrated by Ed Asner, “Eva: A-7063” tells the her life’s story, tracking Kor from Auschwitz to Israel to the United States — even into the U.S. Capitol and ultimately to her courageous return to the Nazi death camp.
The film was produced by Indiana native Ted Green and cinematographer Mika Brown who worked in partnership with WFYI, the Indianapolis public television station.
Kor passed away in 2019. She lived her final 59 years in Terre Haute.
The LaGrange library is presenting the film in honor of Eva Education Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. The library will show the documentary twice, once at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m.
