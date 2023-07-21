5 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Barry A. Alberding, 57, of the 4700 block of Halfner, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5 p.m. Wednesday on charges of sexual battery, a Level 6 felony; and operating with a blood alcohol level between 0-9-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Nathan E. Healy, 38, of the 200 block of West Houston Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of interfering with public safety with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 5 felony; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Healy was held on $2,500 bond.
Derek J. Lenz, 33, of the 14600 Andina Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Lenz was held without bond.
Joseph E. Spillner, 37, of the 2200 block of South Lima Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided. Spillner was held without bond.
Gary S. Thigpen, 44, of the 1000 block of Hobart Street, Gary, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. on a warrant. No charging information provided. Thigpen was held without bond.
8 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Eight people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.
Christopher Salinas-Gonzales, 24, of the 200 block of Fourth Street, Economy, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday by Shipshewana police on charges of operating without receiving a license and possession of marijuana. Salinas-Gonzales posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Christopher Miller, 23, of the 00 block of North C.R. 465W, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on temporary custody orders issues by authorities in Kosciusko and Elkhart counties. Miller was eventually picked up by authorities in Elkhart County.
Michael Pickford, 48, of the 5300 block of North S.R. 3, Howe, was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Debbie Ackerman, 54, of the 200 block of South Mountain Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Andrew Arft, 33, of the 4200 block of North State Street, Shipshewana, was arrested at 4:09 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Cheryl Johnson, 41, of the 4300 block of South State Street, Shipshewana, was arrested at 4:38 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Anna Ryan, 42, of the 9500 block of East C.R. 600S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a Level 3 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
John Homan, 45, of the 200 block of North Prospect Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on charges of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and trespass. No bond information provided.
