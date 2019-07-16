LAGRANGE — The day after being crowned Miss LaGrange County 2019, Erin Frain said she was still having a hard time believing she won the title.
Riding atop a convertible, dressed in both her ribbon and sash in Sunday afternoon’s LaGrange County 4-H Fair parade that ran from Parkside Elementary School to the fairgrounds, Frain admitted she’s still processing everything that’s happened to her.
A recent Fremont High School graduate, Frain will be attending Purdue University in Lafayette in the fall to begin her studies toward becoming a speech therapist. She is a 10-year member of 4-H and was a 2018 Master Achiever.
Frain said she entered the competition because she hopes to someday work with children and believes the pageant will give her a good platform for her message of community service.
Five girls competed for the title. Frain will travel to Indianapolis in January to represent LaGrange County in the opening rounds of the Miss Indiana State Fair contest.
Karly Alleshouse, a Lakeland graduate, was named first runner-up and Lydia Johnston, a Prairie Heights High School graduate, was named the contest’s second runner-up. She also was awarded the title of Miss Congeniality.Also competing in the contest were Caterina Station and Abigail Gilliland.
Ava Miller was the sole entrant in this year’s LaGrange County Princess contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.