ALBION — Imagine if plane crashes were killing 126 people each and every day in the United States.
There would be an uproar. People would stop flying. The government would investigate.
126 people. The elderly. The very young. Middle-aged. Men. Women. Every day.
That’s how many people the United States loses to suicide, on average, every 24 hours.
“Why are we not getting to the root of it?” Purdue Fort Wayne Professor Alice Jordan Miles told a gathering of community members Saturday morning at Central Noble High School’s theater.
Jordan Miles now makes it her mission to take on an issue that most people don’t want to talk about.
She serves as the director of Purdue Fort Wayne’s Behavior Health and Family Studies Institute. She is also director of the Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition.
And she attempted suicide herself at 16.
“I wanted my pain to end,” she said.
Saturday’s three-hour program was organized by Noble County Coroner Lisa Strebig, who felt compelled to do something when the number of suicides she was being called to suddenly increased.
There were five suicides recorded in Noble County in 2021. There have been 10 this year.
“Our numbers have doubled from last year to this year,” Strebig said. “That’s unacceptable.”
Strebig is hoping to put together a Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors Team in Noble County.
Jordan Miles coordinates L.O.S.S. Team activities. When the program is in place, Jordan Miles will get a call when a suicide is reported. She will then connect with one of the trained volunteers in that community and they will go to the home, offering not just platitudes, but real-life experiences to comfort the survivors.
Jordan Miles praised Strebig for putting on Saturday’s program.
“You’re very luck to have a coroner that cares about the living,” Jordan Miles said.
Jeff Helmuth also presented at Saturday’s event, extolling the virtues of the QPR program, which teaches people how to Question a person about their mental health, how to Persuade them to get help and how to Refer them to resources available to survivors.
The average person, Helmuth said, waits four years after a loved one’s suicide to get help.
Jeff and Tonya Helmuth lost their son, Kristopher, to suicide. Kristopher was 29.
Now, the Helmuths teach the QPR program to others. Saturday’s presentation was Jeff’s fourth of the week.
“I go where I know the need is,” Jeff, a paramedic and deputy LaGrange County coroner, said.
Helping others, Jeff said, has helped he and his wife morph into not just suicide survivors, but “sur-thrive-ors,” Jeff said.
Most people would flee from reliving the horrible tragedy there family suffered. Instead, they are getting the word out in the hopes of preventing more families from suffering as they have.
“That’s where our heart is,” Tonya said.
When they learned about the QPR program, they got involved.
“There’s where our heart is,” Jeff said. “It’s our way of giving back.
“That passion chose us. We didn’t choose it.”
Helmuth pointed out that while many people who take their life are young, there are men aged 35-65 who are very much at risk due to financial worries and pressures, among other factors.
When it comes to our youth, cyber bullying is a big factor in teen suicide.
It used to be, children who were bullied at school could at least go home to a safe place, Northeastern Center Directors of Out Patient Services Jeremy Lewis said.
Technology has changed that.
“Now that bullying follows them home (because of social media),” Lewis said.
And the omnipresent access to texting and social media platforms creates a relenting pressure.
“There’s no down time,” said the Northeastern Center’s Assistant Director Haley Anglin.
A large factor in suicides is the silent suffering which people have to endure because talking about your mental health issues remains largely a societal taboo. It should be that way, Jordan Miles said, but it is.
If someone has a broken leg, people will rush to sign the cast or offer to cook meals. But if someone is suffering mentally? Instead of reaching out, these people can be shunned.
“They don’t think it’s real,” Jordan Miles said. “Just because you can’t see it, doesn’t mean it isn’t real.
“My depression is real. I deal with it every single day.”
Jordan Miles said 30 or 40 years ago, people would encourage others to stay away from a person with cancer because they might “catch it.” That has changed over the years.
She also pointed to AIDS, and the stigma association with that.
When Ryan White, an Indiana native was diagnosed with AIDS in 1984 as a 13-year-old, returned to school, Jordan Miles said the absentee rate that day was 67%. Not just in the building where White attended class, but corporationwide.
People didn’t understand that AIDS couldn’t be gotten by touching a desk that the boy’s backpack had rested upon.
Through the years and much discussion, there is a better understanding and less stigma associated with AIDS.
Jordan Miles said it is time to bring suicide to the forefront, to normalize it. That would help make the sufferers more likely to share and get help before making their ultimate, final decision.
How to get the topic of suicide in the mainstream?
“Let’s start talking about mental health around the water cooler,” Jordan Miles said. “We all suffer. The struggle is real.
“We all have mental health. There’s too much shame associated with mental health and mental illness. Admit you’re suffering.”
One in five Americans suffer from a mental health condition.
Not seeking help for such a condition is similar to not seeking help for a disease such as diabetes, Jordan Miles said.
There are counselors. Therapists. L.O.S.S. groups. People who care.
Everyone needs to step up their game, Jordan Miles encouraged. If someone looks down in the dumps, take a minute or two and ask them how they’re doing.
And if you’re the one who is suffering, call the suicide prevention line at 9-8-8 or text 741741. Call the Northeastern Center or the Bowen Center. Talk to a parent, a pastor, a friend. There are resources that are available.
“We need to start speaking about suicide,” Jordan Miles said. “Be the voice of change.”
