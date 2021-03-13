LAGRANGE – With construction season just around the corner, Mark Leu, the CEO of LaGrange County REMC, said his staff is busy making preparations to begin building a new fiber-optic network that will bring high-speed internet to rural LaGrange County.
“We’re gearing up for construction,” Leu said. “We’re in the process of lining up contractors and completing the final design and procuring all the materials. At this point, we’re looking at starting construction on our backbone in the early part of June.”
REMC announced it was planning to jump into the world of high-speed internet provider when it sought a $5 million grant from LaGrange County and its Major Moves Fund. The company said it needed that money to help it arrange for the rest of the financing it would need to create the new network.
Leu told the commissioners and council members it would take a company such as his, dedicated to providing LaGrange County residents with a high-speed internet option, adding almost all of the industry’s big name firms aren’t interesting in building and providing rural communities.
Most rural LaGrange County residents are plagued by slow, out-of-date internet services that can’t meet today’s household demands for bandwidth.
REMC is a rural cooperative, owned by its members. The company provides electric services to rural homes throughout LaGrange County.
Leu said expanding into fiber-optic internet service is a natural extension of the company’s business. With a network of utility poles and right-of-way agreements already in place, the new high-speed network will take about two years to construct.
After REMC received the $5 million grant it requested from the county, Leu said the company was able to leverage that money and acquire an additional $15 million in financing, the money the utility said it needed to build the new network.
When completed, the new network will offer about 6,000 customers high-speed Internet at an estimated cost of $60 per month.
The first step in building a fiber-optic network is to create high-capacity fiber-optic ring of transmission lines around the county, Leu said. That ring, or backbone, will connect with special fiber optic hubs that are to be constructed at each of the utility’s electric substations located around the county.
Leu said his company would then build out from those substations to homes.
Leu said he expects that fiber optic backbone to be finished sometime in mid-September. Leu said he expects that the company could start hooking up its first customers sometime in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.