GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union is coming to LaGrange.
The Goshen-based credit union announced it has expanded its commitment to LaGrange County by signing a letter of agreement to build a new office in LaGrange, said Amy L. Sink, Interra CEO.
“After completing multiple studies the past two years, we found LaGrange to be a great community that aligns positively with Interra’s mission,” she said.
Interra Credit Union will be the only credit union serving LaGrange.
“We are excited to provide a convenient office to our current members and look forward to serving new members,” Sink added.
Work will begin by late spring on the 3,200-square-foot full-service office. It will include a lobby, drive-up, night depository, and an ATM. Along with full-service banking capabilities, services to the community will also include technology convenience such as online and mobile banking and local lending for consumers, mortgage, agribusiness and commercial needs.
LaGrange will make Interra’s third LaGrange County location. Other branches are located in Topeka and Shipshewana. The new branch will be built and located just east of the intersection of U.S. 20 and S.R. 9 with an anticipated opening date of late 2020.
Interra was chartered in 1932 and has assets of $1.2 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving nearly 87,000 members. Interra currently operates 15 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana and via a suite of electronic services at interracu.com.
Interra is working with architectural firm Design Collaborative, Inc., from Fort Wayne and longtime partner and contractor DJ Construction, Inc., of Goshen for the project. The contractors focus on commercial, industrial, educational, healthcare, church and institutional buildings in our communities.
“We make every effort to have Interra members hired as sub-contractors,” shared Joel Richard, senior vice president of member experience.
