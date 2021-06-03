Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Sunday morning through Monday morning and from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Robert J. Pillers, 32, of the 1300 block of South Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more. Pillers was held on $2,500 bond.
Shawn R. Barhydt, 47, of the 8900 block of West Gilbert Lake Road, Kimmell, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Barhydt was held without bond.
German A. Gaeta, 26, of the 1600 block of North 27th Street, Lafayette, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Gaeta was held without bond.
Kristophyer H. Krontz, 39, of the 4700 block of West Albion Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, as Level 5 felony; possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Krontz was held on $2,500 bond.
Nathan A. Lundgren, 28, of the 100 block of Park Street, Loogootee, was booked at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence. No further information provided.
Matthew R. Myers, 42, of the 400 block of East Park Drive, Huntington, was booked at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Miranda S. Sells, 18, of the 600 block of Northwood Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Sells was held on $1,000 bond.
