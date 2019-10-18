KENDALLVILLE — Some Noble County teachers took a day out of the classroom Thursday to educate themselves about local employment opportunities in order to better pass on career information to their students.
“The EDC has organized tours for educators several times,” EDC executive director Rick Sherck said. “The goal is to help educators deliver meaningful opportunities for employment: to their students.
The Noble County Economic Development Corporation arranged for six teachers to visit Graphic Packaging, Parkview Noble and B&J Medical to learn more about what jobs are available locally for high school graduates.
East Noble educators on the tour were English teacher Megan Disque and science teachers Mark Liepe and Jessica Drew of East Noble High School; Northside Elementary fifth grade teacher Amanda Harvard; and second grade teacher Cheryl Herber and fifth grade teacher Sarah Hollingsworth of Rome City Elementery.
At Parkview Noble, Erin Goldsberry, vice president of patient care, took the group through the hospital’s three floors, explaining what each department does, what jobs are performed in each department, and what educational credentials are required.
Goldsberry said, her department is dedicated to a positive patient experience every time, and that means keeping the staff happy, too. She said there is a shortage of nurses now, and a four-year degree in nursing opens the doors to many opportunities.
“The opportunities are endless in health care,” she said. “Straight out of high school, you can get your CNA (certified nursing assistant) from Impact (Institute) and work at the hospital while you are going to nursing school.”
Parkview Health has tuition assistance in some jobs and departments to help employees get the education they need. The Parkview Recruiting Department, located in Fort Wayne, can answer questions about careers in health care and the educational level required.
In the 11/2-hour tour, the educators visited the emergency room, surgery, pharmacy, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, chemo infusion room, surgeons’ lounge, information technology, medical records, human resources, safety department, case managers office, maintenance, supply room, Parkview Foundation, and birthing and patient rooms.
They ended the tour in the lower level cafeteria for lunch, where they learned about food service jobs to feed patients and visitors.
“There are many hospital positions that go unnoticed,” she said. “But we couldn’t take care of patients without them.”
