INDIANAPOLIS — It's only five weeks into the 2022-23 flu season, but infection rates already appear to be running well above normal and are starting to increase as the weather turns.
It's unusually early for flu numbers to be at this level, with the state already in a "moderate" rating and already higher than at any point in the mild 2021-22 season.
According to the weekly surveillance report from the Indiana Department of Health, flu is accounting for 3.09% of cases at sentinel monitoring stations, while 3.01% of complaints at urgent cares and emergency rooms are flu cases in the fifth week of monitoring this season.
Those numbers are both up from a week ago, when those rates sat at 2.5% and 2.47%, respectively.
Both numbers are unusually high for this time of year.
Looking back through 2011, flu rates in October and November are usually around 1% or lower, hitting 1.5% at the high end. The highest rate previously on record, in 2017-18, was still sub-2% by this point of the year.
A 3% flu rate is typical of late-December, when infections typically spike to their seasonal highs around the turn of the new year.
Indiana has seen one death from flu so far this year, a person 65 years old or older.
The state saw extremely mild flu seasons the last two years, with the pandemic-affected 2020-21 being the mildest season in recent history and 2021-22 also registering lower than usual.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, with some years topping 150.
In 2020-21, when mask mandates were still in effect across the state and when people were being encouraged to stay home and mind their health due to COVID-19, the state saw just seven deaths across the season. Last year, with restrictions lifted but people still being cautious due to raging COVID-19 illnesses during the cold months, flu deaths rose to 57 for the season, which was still lower than average.
Specimen testing at the Indiana State Department of Health is limited, but of the few positive samples sent to the lab, Influenza A appears to be the early strain circulating through the state.
