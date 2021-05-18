KENDALLVILLE — Artwork submitted by local artists will soon, if not already be on display in the downtown area of Noble County’s five largest communities.
The artwork was made into 80 banners, which will hang from light posts in Kendallville, Avilla, Ligonier, Rome City and Albion. Banners in Kendallville were put up on Tuesday, just another new addition to the downtown streetscape.
Lori Gagen, operations director for the Noble County Economic Development Corp. said the vision was a partnership between the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Noble County Convention and Visitor Bureau, with support from the EDC.
She said the project came from a shared desire to market Noble County as a destination.
The organizations first applied for a destination grant through the state, but was turned down. Not wanting to see the initiative fail the group applied for a grant through the Noble County Community Foundation, which it received.
Gagen said the group was happy with the art that was submitted, but they were hoping for more participation from student artists from area high schools. The pandemic however put a damper on students from area schools submitting artwork.
The banners were done locally at BettyLou Designs & Graphics in Kendallville.
“The project came in under budget,” Gagen said.
With the remaining grant funds the group is looking at a second project.
“This won’t be the last art project we are going to do,” she said.
With that in mind the group has already been contacted by the art teacher at Central Noble schools who was hoping to get students involved in the next project.
