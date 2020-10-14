KENDALLVILLE — Horsepower? How about firefighter power?
The Kendallville Board of Public Works and Safety Tuesday gave the approval for an event to raise funds for the East Noble High School Athletic Department.
John O’Connor, owner of Stout Barbell LLC. on Main Street, approached the board about holding a fire truck pull on Main Street on Oct. 31. Teams of four firefighters would be harnessed to a fire truck and would then pull the truck in a timed event.
The coronavirus has hurt both fundraising and event attendance at East Noble athletic events, O’Connor said, and he wanted to help replace some of that lost revenue with a fundraiser.
O’Connor requested that Main Street be closed from Rush Street through William Street from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, with the actual event starting at noon.
Each four-person team will have to pay a $40 entry fee to participate in the event, with all proceeds going to the East Noble High School Athletic Department.
The event has the full support of the Kendallville Fire Department, which will be providing a truck for the event.
“We were pretty excited,” Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said. “I already have four teams.”
O’Connor said he had been in contact with health department officials and the plan he presented had their blessing, he said.
The board had no issue with the event once O’Connor clarified the area would be cleared in time for the Halloween event scheduled for that day.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The board of works voted to accept infrastructure improvements in the HighPointe Crossing addition into its city-maintained inventory. Those infrastructure items include 1,098 lineal feet of 8-inch diameter PVC sanitary sewer; more than 300 feet of storm sewer and approximately 2,300 feet of water mains.
Those improvements were installed in 2005. According to city Engineering Administrator Scott Derby, when the improvements were made, the addition was not within the city’s corporate limits.
Street improvements were installed in the addition in 2005-2006, and those were eventually accepted into the county’s inventory. The streets were transferred to Kendallville’s infrastructure when the addition was annexed.
Derby said it is not known why the other infrastructure was not accepted by the city at the time of annexation.
Derby said the HighPointe infrastructure has been inspected.
“We didn’t find any issues with anything,” Derby said. “The infrastructure that is there is suitable for acceptance.”
• The board tabled a decision on denying a sewer bill adjustment for Creative Liquid Coatings, 2620 Marion Drive.
The company had requested an adjustment in the amount of $14,010.48 for what it believes to be high readings off its sewer meter. The meter is owned and maintained by the company.
An inspection of the meter by the city found no problems, and Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Mark Schultz recommended the adjustment be denied.
Creative Liquid Coatings said the bill was well beyond what it normally pays, but Schultz said having a spike in usage such as the one in question was not uncommon.
“We can see historically they can have flows this high,” Schultz told the board.
The board members asked Schultz to provide a spread sheet showing the last 12-18 months of billings so it could determine how out of the norm the billing was.
The issue was tabled until a future meeting with the hopes the company would come and explain the situation.
