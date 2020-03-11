KENDALLVILLE — A day after a positive test for coronavirus was identified in a patient at Parkview Noble Hospital, KPC News readers in northeast Indiana said on a 2-to-1 basis they’re not concerned about wider spread of the virus.
Or, at least, not more concerned about coronavirus than other infectious diseases.
On Monday, officials confirmed that one patient had a presumptive positive test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the strain of novel coronavirus that has spread globally after first being identified in Wuhan, China.
The local case was, at the time, the fourth case identified in state and the first in northeast Indiana.
The patient had sought treatment at a Parkview FirstCare walk-in clinic in Kendallville on March 1, when he tested positive and was treated for influenza. After not showing improvement after four days, however, the patient then went to another walk-in clinic on New Vision Drive in Fort Wayne, where further diagnosis targeted coronavirus as a possibility.
On Sunday, a test submitted to the Indiana State Department of Health returned a positive for COVID-19.
The patient is currently admitted at Parkview Noble Hospital and remains in isolation at the intensive care unit.
Despite the local case, most residents responding to a KPC News Facebook poll indicated they’re not concerned about wider transmission in the community.
With about 800 votes cast as of 5 p.m., 65% of respondents said they weren’t concerned compared to 35% that said yes, they were concerned about the virus.
Of those indicating they’re not concerned, while some made speculative claims of “being played” or attributing “media hype” to the virus, several readers had more tempered opinions that the virus wasn’t a major threat in comparison to other communicable diseases like flu.
“They don’t talk about how many people have recovered from this. This virus is no deadlier than the flu,” wrote Kayla Baldridge. “Honestly at first I was freaking out, until I did my research. Just wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and for the love of all things holy, cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze.”
Other readers qualified that it’s something to watch out for, but there wasn’t any cause for immediate changes in daily life.
“Yea it’s worrisome! But not need to panic. I know of a few people who probably shouldn’t get. I’m trying harder to use sanitizing wipes on my carts, and washing my hands after touching money. I did try to by more Lysol but because everybody panicking I can’t find it,” said Kiesha Bills of Kendallville.
“If it happens it happens. You can take extra precautions, like hand washing and not touching your face, but it’s going to spread just like the flu. Being paranoid about getting sick is just going to cause chaos. Take care of yourself and try to live as normally as possible,” Erica Chandler of Fort Wayne said.
Rachel Kuzniar indicated she was more worried about the potential societal impacts of the virus than of the virus itself.
“I am more concerned with schools and places of employment closing. Closing schools will affect a lot of families. Not all families have a parent that stays home or can take more than a day or two off of work to watch their children. A lot of families don’t have extended family members or babysitters to watch their kids unexpectedly. Many households live paycheck to paycheck. Missing a week or two of work can mean making a decision on whether you pay your electric bill or feed your family. Not all families have a savings account or credit cards to use in cases of emergency,” Kuzniar wrote in a comment.
Many of the readers who indicated they were concerned said it wasn’t necessarily for themselves, but concern for family members or other people who could be more susceptible to serious complications from the virus such as the elderly or people with underlying conditions.
“While it’s true that the majority of the population doesn’t have too much to worry about because if they get sick they will recover just fine based on the information given at this point. But what they should be worried about is passing it onto a family members who’s immune system can’t fight off the virus or they have other health issues. I’m one of those people who is in the higher risk category that may not survive if get the virus due to those issues,” Paul Akers of Corunna said.
Tracy Tagliaferri of Angola noted that her daughter, who was hospitalized for a condition two years ago and has had lung issues since could be at risk.
“I am not concerned about myself getting it. I am concerned about my 4-year daughter getting it. She caught RSV two years ago and spent three nights in the intensive care unit and was in respiratory failure. Since then every time she gets sick it attacks her lungs,” Tagliaferri wrote.
And, spring break, a high time for travel, was on the minds of some readers. Health officials indicated the Noble County patient had recently been traveling in Florida, which may be a factor.
“I am concerned for the affects after spring break. If the local person contracted it in Florida, it seems likely there will me more cases in a week when the college kids get back,” Meghan Pearson of Angola said. “It is also concerning how unprepared our country is, not concerned of the virus itself.”
As of Tuesday morning, two additional cases had been identified in Indiana, bringing the told number of positive test results to six.
