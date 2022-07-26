LIGONIER — A series of three community conversations in Ligonier, moderated by the Cole Center YMCA. gathered important information about the need for access to preschool education, day care services and other early childhood education resources in Ligonier, as well as identifying potential barriers.
Casey Weimer, the chief operating officer of Cole Center YMCA, moderated the third and final conversation Thursday night at West Noble Primary School. About 15 people were in the audience, mostly parents and preschool and day care workers.
Ligonier employers were noticeably absent from the conversation, even though parents said lack of day care options meant a parent had to stay home instead of working, affecting the economic well-being of the household.
Currently the Ruth Stultz preschool serves Ligonier with half-day programs, morning and afternoon, but has no day care options.
Ligonier Presbyterian Church has a preschool and day care, but has a long waiting list.
Transportation is another barrier for working parents, those in attendance said. Parents can’t leave work to go pick up their child from a half-day preschool program.
The YMCA doesn’t have transportation for its current programs.
Affordability is another barrier. Parents said they have to weigh the cost of preschool and/or child care against what they will earn as full-time employees.
Jenna Anderson, Early Childhood Coalition coordinator for Noble Thrive by 5, suggested the YMCA look into partnering with the On My Way Pre-K state program as a way to leverage funding.
Weimer noted that there are 150 children being served by a preschool program in Noble County. She asked parents to imagine two buckets, one for half-day and one for full-day programs and consider whether age groups should be mixed or separated.
A nature based, full-day program has had success in Wolf Lake, Weimer said, and the YMCA has strong ties to outdoor programs.
At Wolf Lake. students spend a half-day in the classroom and a half-day outdoors in nature at a nearby woods, regardless of the weather. She noted that the woods near West Noble Elementary could be a site for a nature-based program.
Other exciting programs are dual-language and sign language. Weimer said the sign language program functions as a universal language for all students.
The language options drew strong support from parents in the audience.
Parent Derek Weimer said he believes West Noble administrators are supportive of addition preschool and day care options. He said parents “trust the staff” at both current Ligonier programs and asked the YMCA to thoroughly vet all child care workers.
Anderson urged the YMCA to develop options that don’t compete with current preschool and day care options, such as child care for parents who can’t pick up their children until 6 p.m.; or for second- or-third shift workers who have no care options for the hours they work.
Parents also suggested a weekend day care option because their employers require them to work weekends.
“Day care needs to be something that Ligonier doesn’t already have,” Anderson said, to avoid having competing programs in the community.
The conversation group also looked as opportunities for summer day camps for kids in Grade K-6. The Cole YMCA already has a successful summer camp in Kendallville.
Weimer said a typical camp structure has parents applying for the program. Scholarships cold be set up to help eligible parents with the cost. Camps are generally 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with before- and after-care available from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and after-care from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Scholarship eligibility could be based on the criteria for free- and reduced-lunch
The group envisioned a different structure for summer camps in Ligonier, perhaps as a supplement to West Noble summer school, near Kenney Park.
In reposnse to a question, Casey Weimer said the YMCA works with the Northesta Indiana Special Education Cooperative to serve special-needs students, but said the YMCA has limitations in doing that because its staff aren’t experts in special education.
Casey Weimer said the YMCA’s goal is to open a preschool program in Ligonier by the 2023-24 school year. The YMCA is already investing in “overstuffing” staff training at the Central Noble program in order to have staff ready to move into a Ligonier program
Weimer said two previous conversations, on July 16 and July 19, drew 10-15 attendees. She said all three groups had similar questions and concerns about the need for preschool education and child care options in Ligonier.
