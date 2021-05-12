KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission pushed out some big dollars Wednesday morning to match investments in building improvements along Main Street.
In total, the city board approved more than $25,000 in matching facade grants for four buildings to fix up roofs, windows, masonry and gutters.
Next month, the board may need to appropriate more money into its facade program as it’s doled out a lot of cash to assist in repair work so far this year.
Kendallville offers a generous facade grant program to buildings located within its tax increment financing districts, matching 50% of the cost of exterior building repairs up to $15,000 in grant funds.
Unlike many communities that restrict that funding only to street-facing parts of the building, Kendallville’s program also will pay for roof repairs and work on the rears of buildings in some cases, like back entrances to downtown shops.
Since expanding its TIF districts last year, just about every building located on Main Street from Drake Road to U.S. 6 and any business along the U.S. 6 commercial corridor is eligible for facade grants.
On Wednesday, the commission considered five grant requests from four building owners, approving all five.
First, the city approved a 50/50 grant for Angel Dominguez at 136 S. Main St., the former church at the corner of Main and William streets, to replace windows. Dominguez is purchasing the windows from Home Depot at a cost of $9,680.85 and will do the repairs himself, as he also needs to do some interior work around the windows, he said.
Second, the commission approved two grants for 100 S. Main St., one for $2,000 worth of masonry work happening at the former SOZO Art Studio at the corner of Main and Mitchell streets, as well as another 50/50 grant $2,550 in gutter repairs.
It’s the third facade grant the soon-to-open business has received since March, when the commission gave a grant for $3,352 needed to repair the crumbling front steps at the building.
For the other two grants given Wednesday, both went to businesses that previously wouldn’t have been eligible prior to the expansion of the TIF districts last year.
The commission approved a grant for a $29,500 roof repair at 311 S. Main St., Automasters Automotive, which sits just south of Rush Street, the previous southern border of the Downtown TIF.
The other grant was also for a $7,850 roof repair at The Crew youth center, 529 S. Main St. Board members approved that grant 3-0, with members Logan Conley and Keith Ballard abstaining because Conley the operator of The Crew and Ballard quoted, but didn’t win, the project with his roofing company.
In total, the commission awarded $25,795.43 in grants on Wednesday morning.
