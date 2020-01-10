LAGRANGE — Students at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School went into what school administrators called a “soft lockdown” Friday morning after another student found what appeared to be a threatening note inside a restroom.
The note was discovered about 9:50 a.m. Administrators at the school did not disclose what the note said, only that it caused concern.
The note was found by a student and turned over to an adult in the building, who in turn, alerted the school’s principal, Robert Albaugh, and the school’s resource office, Carlos Olivares. Local law enforcement also was alerted.
A soft lockdown is when students are locked in their classrooms, the windows are covered, but class continues as normal.
Albaugh said an investigation by administrators and law enforcement quickly determined the school was under “no viable threat.”
Albaugh also praised the school system’s plan for handing such events.
“The safety protocols we have worked flawlessly,” he said.
School officials ended the soft lock down at 10:25 a.m. and students were released back to their regular schedules.
“We are very impressed and thankful that we have students who do the right thing and contact adults when they find something of concern,” Albaugh added.
For additional information, contact Albaugh by phone at 499-2400 or through email at balbaugh@lakelandlakers.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.