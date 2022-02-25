KENDALLVILLE — You might start hearing weather warning sirens a bit more often, as county emergency managers have updated both the criteria for when to set off alarms and how they’re set off across the county.
Most people associate the outdoor weather sirens with tornadoes, but that’s not the only thing they’re being used for.
Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said Noble County outdoor warning sirens will be tested for the first time this year starting March 5 at noon. Sirens are tested routinely at intervals after that, usually on Saturdays at noon during clear weather to avoid any confusion about whether there’s an emergency or not.
But this year, Noble County’s siren systems have received an upgrade, which will allow the 911 dispatch center in Albion more control over local sirens, something McKinley wanted to see not just for Kendallville but for the entire county.
Previously, when bad weather hit, Kendallville only had the ability to activate sirens in Kendallville, same as many other communities. But since weather isn’t static — generally moving from west to east across the county — allowing the centralized dispatch the ability to set off any or all of the sirens at the same time provides the best opportunity to give people the most timely warning.
“The county 911 center in Albion can activate all of them from one area,” McKinley explained. “So what that means is they can activate outside warning devices earlier instead of waiting for reports of storm damage after the fact. Since (the county) has more people out on the roadway, they have more officers out on the road, they have more agencies out and about doing storm spotting, they can communicate.”
So, for example, if there’s a big thunderstorm front that’s going to blast the entire county, the dispatch center trigger all of the sirens across the county at once.
Or, if there’s a more localized weather system like a tornado spotted north of Albion, they could trigger maybe just Albion, Rome City and Kendallville and not places like Ligonier, Cromwell or Wolf Lake since the system is already past them.
Sirens could also be activated step by step as weather moves across the county, maybe alerting Ligonier and Cromwell first, then Albion and Rome City, then Kendallville and Avilla as a storm moves east.
Individual communities still retain the ability to trigger their own sirens if needed, so Kendallville’s dispatch center could still set off the city’s sirens, if it needs to without having to go through the county’s 911 dispatch in Albion, McKinley said.
The sirens are an outdoor alert system, so if you hear one, that’s a signal for you to seek safe shelter indoors.
“It’s to alert anybody outside to go and find safe coverage,” McKinley said. “Have a plan. When you hear the siren, that shouldn’t be the first time you come up with a plan.”
So when do sirens go off? Tornado warnings are the one time most people are familiar with, but there’s actually other criteria in place that can trigger a storm alert. There are four main events that can lead to a siren blaring:
1) A National Weather Service thunderstorm warning that’s likely to produce hail greater than 1 inch in diameter or winds of 60 mph or greater.
2) Notification from the National Weather Service of a tornado warning.
3) A local report from a reliable, trained storm spotter (like police, fire departments or EMS) of any of the above items — large hail, very high winds or tornadoes.
4) Notification from a neighboring county of a storm system that has left significant damage in its wake that is now entering Noble County.
Those four scenarios may result in slightly more outdoor sirens than residents are used to hearing, but emergency management leaders throughout the county decided to use those for now. As time goes on, they’ll re-evaluate whether there need to be more or less on that list.
One thing they don’t want is for sirens to become too common and then people ignore them, McKinley said. The sirens should be taken seriously and people should immediately take cover when they hear it.
“We’re going to set this high,” McKinley said. “We don’t want it too much that they ignore it, but we’re going to hear it more frequently than we have in the past.”
