AVILLA — The Indiana Public Employers’ Plan Inc. has named the town of Avilla as a recipient of its 2021 safety grant award.
IPEP is proud to partner with Avilla Fire Chief Chad Geiger among others, along with Jarrod Ramer with Black & Ramer Insurance, to maximize opportunities to promote a safe work environment and assist with stretching their risk management resources.
The grant funds will be used to purchase safety equipment or safety training programs that will reduce or limit workers compensation exposure.
IPEP was created in 1989 as a risk-sharing pool for public entities, as a response to the need for public employers to find affordable workers’ compensation coverage.
IPEP has grown to provide workers’ compensation claims administration for more than 700 public entities including cities, towns, counties and schools.
A representative from IPEP said the organization does not reveal the monetary value of its awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.