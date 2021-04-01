Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Rachel A. Ballard, 43, of the 100 block of West Wayne Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Bobbie J. Centers, 43, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 5 felony. Centers was held without bond
John R. Collins, 47, of the 00 block of Shannon Creek, Avilla, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class C misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Shelby L. Combs, 27, of the 2000 block of Saint Anne Street, Chesterton, was arrested at 7:36 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear court, a Level 6 felony. Combs was held without bond.
Katherine L. Etter, 33, of the 900 block of Washington Avenue, Mishawaka, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Etter was held without bond.
Maria D. Nelson, 29, of the 200 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Nelson was held without bond.
Charles S. Peterson, 38, of the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Khsyra M. Roland, 34, of the 10000 block of Pin Oak Circle, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:32 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant relating to a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Roland was held on $3,500 bond.
Joshua D. Sanders, 42, of the 200 block of Railroad Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
