Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Stephanie N. Arnett, 36, of the 300 block of West C.R. 150N, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Arnett was held on $4,397.91 cash bond.
Erica M. Benitez, 36, of the 300 block of North East Street, Milford, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. No bond information provided.
Jeremy M. Bundy, 29, of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on two warrants charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bundy was held without bond.
Terry l. Hughes, 48, of the 2500 block of Medford Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class A felony. Hughes was held without bond.
Alecia M. Jacobs, 34, of the 700 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Jacobs was released on her own recognizance.
David M. Jacobs, 32, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was booked at 1:17 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Bailey J. Kilgore, 19, of the 1100 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Kilgore was released on his own recognizance.
Raha L. Meade, 42, of the 1800 block of North Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Saturday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Tyler K. Rasnake, 33, of the 400 block of Ramona Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Rasnake was held on $2,500 bond.
Kenneth L. Schambers, 45, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Schambers was held on $2,500 bond.
Cindy S. Stacy, 50, of the 5100 block of East Northport Road, Rome City, was booked at 9:10 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jace M. Yoder, 21, of the 10000 block of West C.R. 500S, Millersburg, was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Yoder was held on $2,500 bond.
Rigoberto Bonilla, 42, of the 200 block of West Miller Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Bonilla was held without bond.
Debra E. Hart, 60, of the 2400 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor. Hard was released on her own recognizance.
Daniel C. McMillion Jr., 34, of the 1500 block of East Pontiac Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. McMillion was held without bond.
Johnny E. Nickell, 48, of the 400 block of Lincoln Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Nickell was released on his own recognizance.
Michael L. Rodman, 47, of the 2400 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Rodman was released on his own recognizance.
James A. Scott, 45, of the 200 block of East Lisle Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:10 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class B misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Jordan T. Torrez, 29, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Torrez was released on his own recognizance.
Adrian Reyes, 20, of the 500 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of forgery-possess, produce or distribute false government identification, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Reyes was released on his own recognizance.
Justin C. Yates, 37, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Yates was held without bond.
