LAGRANGE — LaGrange County employees will be getting a little bump in their paychecks now that the LaGrange County Council members approved a proposal made by the commissioners to give employees a $1,200 hazard pay bonus using funds provided to the county by the CARES Act.
The commissioners made the proposal last week during their regular meeting. Employees who’ve been with the county for more than a year will receive a full $1,200, For those who have been with the county for less than a year, that bonus will be prorated.
In other matters, the council members listened to a proposal made by LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos, LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tracy Harker, and Communications Director Tammy Deremer about the department’s aging radio system.
Deremer told the council members the current system, now about 20 years old, has reached its end of life and will need to be replaced soon.
The sheriff’s department is looking to replace its collection of handheld radios, mobile car radios, and its office radio system with an upgrade to a new base radio system.
Campos said he likely could find the money in his budget to replace the handheld radios for an estimated cost of about $56,000.
An additional $42,000 is needed to purchase new mobile radios for all the cars. But the cost to replace the base radio used by dispatch is expected to cost about $400,000 and that cost could be covered by the CARES Act, Campos, and Deremer said.
Deremer said several neighboring agencies are replacing their radio systems using the federal money. In addition, the proposed Motorola radio system in the sheriff’s office is identical the most other police radio systems now is used by other departments, meaning the LaGrange system would be compatible with those used in Steuben and Elkhart counties, as well as the state police.
The commissioners and council are expected to pick up the subject for a more detailed examination after the New Year.
The council approved a highway department’s request to fund a line item in the highway department’s budget to pay an engineer a base salary of at least $68,000, up to a maximum of $72,000.
Ben Parish, the highway department supervisor, said after coming up empty in a nearly yearlong search for a new engineer, his department has interviewed a highly qualified candidate. Because that position had sat vacant for so long, the money for that position was used to pay for consultants and not included in the 2021 budget. The state will help the county fund that position up to $40,000.
The council also approved an extension of an ordinance that lays out the groundwork to allow county employees to work from home.
