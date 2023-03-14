INDIANAPOLIS — Once boasting some of the lowest unemployment rates in the state, LaGrange and Noble counties now posted Indiana’s highest jobless rates in January 2023.
With local economies vulnerable to rapid and big changes in employment — the region was one of the hardest and longest impacted during the Great Recession — the sudden spike may be an early warning sign.
Fort Wayne economists said January’s numbers seem muddled and mixed as other manufacturing-heavy areas aren’t starting to waver, but the one-month jump warrants closer surveillance.
For January, Indiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment was unchanged from December at 3.1%, although the non-adjusted rate saw an increase from 2.6% to 3.4% amid more workers listed as unemployed and fewer in the total statewide labor force.
Indiana’s labor force is bigger than a year ago by about 38,000 workers, but the number of unemployed is also higher compared to January 2022 by about 4,000.
At the local level, LaGrange and Noble county saw some dramtic shifts month-over-month, while the east side of the four-county area was more stable in January.
LaGrange County spiked from a listed 2.1% unemployment in December to a state-highest 5.2% in January, significantly higher than 1.8% joblessness back in January 2022.
The state’s figures suggest about 650 more people went out of work in the month, while the county’s labor force has remained mostly stable.
In Noble County it was similar, with a jump from 2.7% unemployment in December to 5.1% in January. That’s up from 2.9% in January 2022.
The impact was similar, with the state reporting about 550 more workers who were unemployed with a mostly stable labor force number.
To the east, DeKalb County’s rate is up too, but not as drastically, from 2.3% to 3%, while Steuben County bounced from 2% to 2.9% month-over-month.
Despite the increases, both counties are still in the lower half when it comes to unemployment among the state’s 92 counties.
Fort Wayne economists took note of the big changes in LaGrange and Noble counties but aren’t seeing any definitive reasons for why the two counties suddenly jumped and jumped so significantly.
“The January labor market numbers show inconsistent performance across the northeast corner of the state, even across manufacturing-heavy locations. Adams and LaGrange counties both have a large recreational vehicle manufacturing presence but Adams was one of the lowest in the state while LaGrange was the highest,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. “Employers have spent two-plus years learning how to operate with reduced worker availability, so it will be interesting to see if these workers who are now searching for work find suitable employment quickly, i.e. they are snapped up by other employers, or if they find companies less willing to hire as the economy, especially at a national level, shows signs of weakness in the new year.”
No WARN notices have been filed in either county. Large employers who are preparing to lay off a large amount of their workforce or who are shuttering operations are required to file those notices with the state ahead of the terminations.
Indiana’s RV manufacturing industry has generally been highly sensitive to economic changes — the sector tends to be one of the first to start dropping employees during bad times but conversely also soaks up tons of workers during very good times.
Local workers in the RV sector over the last year had been reporting slowdowns at some facilities in the region, but employers had also been adapting by doing whatever they could to keep people on even at reduced hours as opposed to conducting layoffs as in the past, because the regional labor constraints have made it so difficult to find, hire and retain workers.
Even if some firms are now starting to drop workers, many others remain extremely hungry for labor.
Whether the January numbers are the first of another swing in the job market or just a blip is yet to be seen.
“It will take another month or two – if not more – to determine if the inconsistent numbers are part of a developing trend or simply a bump in the road,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “There remain many employers who are still looking for workers. The cupboard is not bare for those considering employment opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.