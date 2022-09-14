KENDALLVILLE — Last Friday, Indiana National Guardsmen Ross Noble, Chief Warrant Officer and Standardization Pilot for the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, and Major Evan Edwards, Chief of Operations for the 38th Infantry Division, performed a flyover in a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter over East Noble’s football field ahead of the Knights’ football game against DeKalb for Military Appreciation Night.
It was a special moment for both of them, as both of them are East Noble graduates and it was the first time either did a flyover over their alma mater.
The flyover was arranged based on requests from a guy that Edwards’ dad works with. Edwards said that while thee aviation community does flyovers for schools a lot, they normally do so with schools that are closer to their home bases.
Noble, now 41 and a Class of 1999 alumni, has been in the U.S. Army for over 20 years and has been flying for nearly 15 of those.
“It’s really a great privilege to be able to fly up here especially with a fellow alumni,” Noble said. “It’s pretty exciting for us, and then I know it’s exciting for everyone else.”
While he only played football on the freshman team, Noble was very active in athletics as a three-sport athlete, competing in wrestling as well as playing baseball and soccer.
His return to East Noble’s campus Friday was just his second time back at the school since he graduated, although he has landed at the Kendallville Airport a couple of times.
“That was years ago,” he said of his last visit to the school. “Evan and I are both pretty pumped to be able to come up here and see everything from a different perspective this time, and how much it’s changed.”
Noble’s favorite part of returning home for the flyover was seeing his family and the community come out to support and thank him for his service, as well as teaching the future generation.
“A neat part of it is when we shut down over at the field, we get to talk with a lot of the kids and just answer questions,” Noble said. “Anytime you’re around helicopters it’s pretty cool, but we also can talk to them about the Army and just the National Guard in general. It’s pretty fulfilling to be able to see the enthusiasm of the kids around the aircraft.”
Noble joined the National Guard after running into Edwards at the Kendallville Walmart, shortly after Edwards returned from basic training himself.
“Evan and I were friends in high school, and it was after 9/11 and he asked me ‘What are you doing?’, Noble said. “I was just like this, that, whatever, and he said I should join the Guard.”
Evan has been in the military for over 21 years, joining largely due to his family, with his father serving for 23 years.
“I grew up in the military,” Edwards said. “My dad set a great example for me. We traveled all over the country and got to see cool parts of it, and I’ve always felt something everybody should do is to serve their country in some capacity, whether it be military or civil service or what have you. It’s always been something that’s been deeply rooted in me and I’ve always wanted to do.”
The week after Evan offered Ross a chance to join the Guard, he did just that with the help of his recruiter, who just so happened to be Evan’s father, Brad Edwards, before shipping off for basic training.
From there, Noble and Evan were deployed to Iraq in 2003 for the initial push of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“It was a totally different experience,” Edwards said. “We were young soldiers and were deployed to Kuwait, and then six days after the ground war started, we followed the 3rd Infantry Division up into Iraq.”
Edwards continued, “Ross and I were in different companies and it was a very austere environment, both being infantry soldiers at the time and obviously going to war with Iraq. Like infantry soldiers do we lived literally out in the middle of the desert and I didn’t take a shower for the first 45 days. We had to make do with whatever we had. It was a very challenging deployment and could be boring at times, very exciting at others and could be dangerous and scary. But was a good experience and we got to help out a lot of people over there. We were very well received by the Iraqis that we worked with and we all stayed safe and made it back home fortunately.”
Upon return from Iraq, Noble had the opportunity to attend flight school, which he jumped on immediately, allowing him to become a pilot.
In a strange twist of fate, while Edwards persuaded Noble to join the National Guard, it was Noble who persuaded Edwards to join aviation.
“Ross had an aviation connection through some of his family members, kind of told me about the process and it sounded like a really great career opportunity,” Edwards said. “And so I applied for flight school as well. I’m in charge with all the operations that happen within the infantry division in the National Guard, but an added bonus is being able to fly.”
Last Friday’s flyover was Edwards’ son’s first opportunity to see him fly in person, something that Evan cherishes.
“When we land and he sees the helicopter running and seeing his dad do something, it sets a good example for him, my family and my friends,” Edwards said. It’s really neat to kind of see how far you come from being a little kid growing up in a small community, and then going out and never thinking we’d be flying helicopters. And right here we are, flying helicopters.”
In his time as a student at East Noble, Edwards played football all four years of high school.
“Football is a part of who I am,” he said. “I love athletics and football taught me a lot of good lessons. A lot of it relates to the military with camaraderie and teamwork. It’s rooted in the sports that I played when I was a kid, so coming back here and kind of seeing that, it’s really neat.”
Football still runs deep in Edwards’ family, as he has two nephews, Kale and Cooper, playing football in the younger leagues, a brother coaching, and his son who he said always has a football in his hands.
Both Noble and Edwards thanked the school, athletic director Nick David and coach Luke Amstutz who helped arranged the event, as well as the town who came out to support them.
The two also hoped that with the success of Friday night’s flyover, that it is something that they could potentially do again at East Noble in the future.
