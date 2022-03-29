ALBION — A neighborhood dispute over the use of a common vehicle turnaround for school buses and delivery trucks — a portion of which may cut through private property — headlined Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners.
Perhaps a dozen residents of the Buena Vista subdivision, located north of Kendallville near the intersection of C.R. 800N and C.R. 600E, appeared before the commissioners seeking the county’s help.
Unfortunately for the petitioners, there was little that could be done until a formal title search reveals who actually owns the strip of land where the current turnaround is located.
While he couldn’t say for sure without the title search, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said his research to date has shown the strip of land which used to be part of the turnaround belongs to Bob Misner.
When the county did some recent paving in the area, Misner was approached about giving the land to the county, and in exchange, the county would maintain it. Instead, Misner paid to have that section paved out of his own pocket.
“I paid to pave it,” he said. “Why am I paying taxes so everyone can use it as a road?”
Misner, who moved to his home five or six years ago, has been denying access to the strip of turnaround that is on his private property.
That hasn’t sat well with longtime subdivision residents.
“We’ve been using that turnaround for decades,” Atilla Halmagyi said. “(Misner) has been chewing out Fed-Ex drivers… school bus drivers. He’s basically confiscated the whole turnaround.”
East Noble school bus drivers have to do three-point turns in the subdivision to get themselves turned around.
Smith has proposed a fix. An adjacent property owner to Misner’s land has said he will sell the county enough land to create a proper turnaround, which the county would construct. Smith brought a copy of the proposed fix to Monday’s meeting.
“We have a … low-cost solution,” Smith said. “There would be no issues in that.”
That didn’t sit will with Halmagyi.
“We would like to have the existing turnaround procured by the county,” he said.
Smith said the legal cost of trying to condemn that portion of Misner’s property could be more expensive than the fix he outlined.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman said nothing could be done until the title issue is resolved.
“We can’t make a decision now,” Leatherman said.
He suggested the petitioners come back to the commissioners’ meeting on April 25. By then, the title issue should be resolved.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners heard from residents of Arthur Drive on Skinner Lake regarding flooding on this road.
Nancy Lough and Kevin Dreibelbis, both of whom have Arthur Drive residences, spoke on behalf of a small group of homeowners who attended Monday’s meeting.
Arthur Drive has seen flooding events with more than 6 inches of water covering the roadway 15 times since 2009, according to statistics provided by Lough and Dreibelbis. In 2009, the road saw three feet of standing water.
Of those 15 incidences, five came from 2009-2017, or approximately one every other year. From 2018-2021, there were at least two each year. So far, there has been one such incident in 2022.
“The events have become prevalent,” Lough said. “It’s very scary to us.”
Lough expressed her appreciation for the conversations had with the highway department and Noble County Surveyor’s Office regarding the issue.
Surveyor Randy Sexton said Skinner Lake sits in the path of a large watershed. Easing flooding on Skinner Lake could also impact flooding issues in Albion, he said.
Sexton is planning on resizing a culvert that sits in the area, but said that won’t solve the problem. The worst section of the road for flooding is nearly 540 feet long, and in one area the road sits five feet below the expected once-a-100-years flood levels. The high point of the road sits two feet below that rare flood event mark.
Smith said the highway department will be lifting the road to ease some of the flooding issues, putting in materials and geo-textiles that should be more erosion resistant. The road will then be repaved, further lifting the surface higher.
Smith said the paving work would likely be done late this spring or perhaps into the early summer months.
The commissioners also agreed to spend $6,484 for back-up cameras for recently refurbished county highway trucks. The cameras will be installed on those trucks which did not come with such back-up cameras standard.
The commissioners also agreed to rezone a 15.85-acre tract of land from A1 to RE. Included in the request will be to replat the lot located in Perry Township, east of 1125 W. C.R. 1000N, into three tracts.
One of those tracts may be used to construct an Amish school.
