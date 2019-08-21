LAGRANGE — A computer glitch accidently prompted the town of LaGrange to repeatedly bill a local industry each month the cost of its annual fire protection fee.
That error resulted in an overpayment by the company to the town of LaGrange of nearly $35,000. The mistake was unearthed by LaGrange Clerk-Treasurer Laurie Miller.
Miller reported the problem to the LaGrange town board members Monday night at their regular meeting. She also requested their permission to pay back the money the town accidentally overcharged the firm.
Neither Miller nor LaGrange Town Attorney Bill Eberhard Jr. revealed the name of the company involved.
Large companies that pay a fire protection fee to the town have an option of paying that fee monthly or annually. Somehow the town’s computerized billing system started charging the company the annual fee charges each month.
Miller said she’s since corrected the computer program and will refund the money the town overcharged the firm.
In other matters, the board members discussed making repairs to a section of Townline Road not far from that road’s intersection with U.S. 20 where NIPSCO crews recently made a cut in the road’s pavement to retire a gas line. Once the work was completed, that cut in the road was left unpaved.
Traffic driving north along Townline Road has no choice but to run through the cut, scattering the fill material and causing potholes within the cut.
A larger NIPSCO cut in the same road last year was left unpaved going into winter, and forced LaGrange Road crews to make almost daily repairs to potholes. That cut was eventually repaired when state crews rebuilt and repaved that section of Townline Road this spring.
Eberhard told the board members the NIPSCO crew doing the work did not inform the town they were making the cut in the road and didn’t apply for a permit from LaGrange to make the cut. Eberhard got the town’s permission to reach out to NIPSCO and ask them for a timeline to make the needed repairs. If that could not be done in a reasonable amount of time, the town was prepared to make the repairs and then bill NIPSCO.
However, Tuesday after speaking to a reporter from the News Sun, a NIPSCO representative reached out to LaGrange officials and promised the road would be repaired with the next week or two.
