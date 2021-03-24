Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday, March 16, through Monday, March 22, according to jail records.
Rodolfo Nieves, 23, of the 400 block of East West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday, March 16, by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated and a warrant issued by authorities in Steuben County.
Phillip Jones, 38, of the 200 block of South Third Street, Burr Oak, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
Freeman Lambright, 39, of the 100 block of North C.R. 700W, Topeka, was arrested Friday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Lambright posted bond and was released Friday.
Angela Colwell, 44, of the 500 block of Maple Ridge, LaGrange, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense and possession of paraphernalia. Colwell was held on a warrant issued by authorities in Noble County.
Jasmine Johnson, 33, of the 11600 block of North McColloch Grove, Syracuse, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Shane Branning, 38, of the 5100 block of Twilight Lane, Fort Wayne, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a syringe.
Joshua Smoker, 32, of the 10600 block of West C.R. 300N, Cromwell, was arrested Saturday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated-controlled substance.
Robert Craig, 48, of the 5700 block of West C.R. 750N, Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense and possession of paraphernalia.
Lavon Bontrager, 25, of the 2200 block of West C.R. 700S, Topeka, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Bontrager posted bond and was released Sunday.
