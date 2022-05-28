ELKHART — The RV Industry Association’s April 2022 survey of manufacturers showed that once again, manufacturers continue to build and ship out new RVs at a record pace.
That survey determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 57,043 units, an increase of 11.5 percent compared to the 51,813 units shipped during April 2021. Through April, RV shipments are up 14.1 percent compared to the same point last year with 228,509 wholesale shipments.
“RVing remains a great travel option for people looking to experience the freedom of travel while also providing them greater control over travel costs,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby. “This latest shipment report shows more RVs are headed to dealer lots to provide consumers with a variety of options as they look to enjoy the great outdoors and go RVing this summer.”
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month up 11.5 percent against last March with 52,151 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month down, falling 3.2percent compared to the same month last year with 4,892 units.
Park Model RVs ended April up 14.6 percent compared to April 2021 with 433 wholesale shipments. Through April, park model RVs are down 7.7 percent with 1,453 shipments.
