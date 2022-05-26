Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Kenneth W. Bolen, 33, of the 400 block of Krueger Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bolen was held without bond.
Jennifer A. Fleming, 44, of the 5300 block of South C.R. 1000E, LaOtto, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Stephanie M. Gulley, 34, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on four warrants. No charging information provided. Gulley was held on $2,500 bond.
Craig M. Ramer, 39, of the 3800 block of South C.R. 200W, Albion, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Tyler R. Russell, 23, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 15 years old, a Level 6 felony. Russell was held without bond.
Michael A. Schwartz, 28, of the 5500 block of North C.R. 675W, Shipshewana, was booked at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Dezarae N. Terry, 19, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Terry was held on $2,500 bond.
Catherine A. Underwood, 33, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of false informing, a Level 6 felony; and on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Underwood was held without bond.
Takara C. Weaver, 21, of the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Andrew J. Yoquelet, 31, of the 900 block of North Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Yoquelet was held without bond.
