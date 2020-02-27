ALBION — An Albion woman is facing new felony charges after she allegedly possessed a large amount of meth and was distributing it — inside the Noble County Jail.
The recent bust may also explain why Sheriff Max Weber recently told county leaders he’s shopping for a body scanner at the jail in an effort to try to stop more incoming contraband.
On Jan. 28, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department received a tip about possible illicit drugs being circulated in a cell block at the Noble County Jail. Officers searched the cell block, discovering a white powdery crystal that field-tested positive as methamphetamine.
Officers allegedly found the meth — 22.9 grams of it — under the mattress of inmate Tara Cooper, inside a toilet paper roll, inside a rolled-up piece of notebook paper.
The typical dose of methamphetamine is a quarter of a gram, meaning the amount discovered by officers accounted for approximately 90 doses of the drug.
During an interview with Cooper, she allegedly told officers that she had received the meth from another woman, and that she was handing out the meth in her cell block, according to court documents.
The charge was enhanced to a Level 3 felony because the alleged offense occurred inside an penal facility.
Cooper, of Albion, was being held at the jail for an ongoing probation violation issue. She had appeared in court in custody of the jail on Jan. 14 in the matter, which was continued to later in the month.
She could face between three and 16 years in prison if convicted of the Level 3 felony charge.
