ALBION — A central Indiana man who operates a Kendallville hotel was arrested Monday on a felony charge after he allegedly failed to pay the county’s innkeeper’s tax during a six-month period in 2019.
Ketankumar R. Patel, 37, of the 500 block of Windborough, Brownsburg, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging failure to remit innkeeper’s tax, a Level 6 felony. Patel posted $2,500 bond and was released.
Through his counsel, Patel waived an initial hearing. His next court appearance has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Oct. 5 in Superior Court I.
According to court records filed in the case, the company for which Patel has been listed as the incorporator, president and registered agent — Anaya Hospitality Inc. — allegedly failed to pay the innkeeper’s tax from Jan. 1, 2019 through July 1, 2019. The company allegedly owed $9,568.43 in taxes through that time period.
According to Indiana Code 6-9-29-2, “an individual who knowingly fails to collect or remit the innkeeper’s taxes to the state or political subdivision commits a Level 6 felony.”
Anaya Hospitality Inc. operates the Rodeway Inn at 1917 Dowling Street.
Hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts, as well as the cabins at Chain O’ Lakes State Park, are required to add a 5% innkeeper’s tax to bills given to customers who use their establishments. The tax collected is required to be sent to the county treasurer’s office on a monthly basis.
The treasurer then passes the money on to the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau per Noble County Ordinance 2007-1.
According to court documents, Indiana State Police Detective Michael Carroll obtained investigative subpoenas for records from the Noble County Treasurer and Anaya Hospitality Inc. in building his case.
In an interview with Carroll, Patel allegedly said the missed payments had happened when Patel was out of the country. Patel told Carroll several times he was prepared to pay the back taxes.
According to Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery, to his knowledge, the debt has not been paid.
“The innkeepers’ taxes paid fund our local convention and visitors bureau, the stability of this income is critical to the important work the CVB does for all of our county,” Mowery said Tuesday. “There is also an issue of fundamental fairness to the other entities who do pay the tax as required. It is unfair to expect them to pay unless we are willing to enforce the law against those who do not pay.”
