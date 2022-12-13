Several booked
into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Lonnie J. Gibson Jr., 33, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Friday on a court order on a Level 4 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Gibson was held without bond.
Adrian Sanchez, 24, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was booked at 9:23 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class B misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Tyler V. Wonderly, 33, of the 900 block of East C.R. 550N, Albion, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction, a Level 6 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Wonderly was held without bond.
Kendall D. Robertson, 23, of the 500 block of South Union Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Robertson was held on $2,500 bond.
Jaspier D. Watkins, 23, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Brandon J. Baas, 21, of the 00 block of Lane 275S, Big Turkey Lake, Hudson, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Baas was held without bond.
Michael R. Nix, 55, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Nix was held without bond.
Rylie B. Osbun, 20, of the 700 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Osbun was released on her own recognizance.
