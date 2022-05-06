ALBION — A third alleged victim.
A seventh felony charge.
On Monday, Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer allowed a special prosecutor to file a seventh felony charge against former Wolcottville Deputy Town Marshal Zarek Finley.
The seventh charge is a second child seduction charge, a Level 5 felony.
According to court documents, Special Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner alleges: “In the course of the investigation, the state located an additional 17-year-old victim.”
Finley waived an initial hearing on the new charge in court on Monday, although his attorney noted they may seek to sever the case in the future into multiple causes for the different alleged victims.
On Feb. 14, Finley was arrested after an alleged liaison with a 16-year-old girl turned into a sting operation run by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Indiana State Police.
On Feb. 15, Winebrenner, DeKalb County’s prosecuting attorney, formally charged Finley with six felony counts. The affidavit for probable cause references improper interactions with two alleged victims, both who were 16 years old at the time.
Finley has been charged with three felonies relating to one alleged victim:
• Child seduction, a Level 5 felony;
• Attempted dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, a Level 6 felony; and
• Attempted possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony.
Finley was charged with three additional felonies relating to a second alleged victim:
• Official misconduct, a Level 6 felony;
• Child seduction, a Level 6 felony; and
• Sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.
Potential penalties for a Level 5 felony range from one to six years in prison, while a Level 6 felony carries penalties from six months to 2 1/2 years in jail.
Finley was fired shortly after his arrest.
At his initial court appearance in February, Kramer set Finley’s bond at $2,500.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, Finley began communicating with the first alleged victim shortly after the new year via social media. The texts became “flirtatious,” and then he allegedly requested she said photographs to “show me what I’m working with,” court records state.
For a time, the social media messaging stopped, but Finley resumed contacting the girl on Feb. 7 while she was in school.
On Feb. 9, 2022, two FBI task force agents took over the girl’s social media account. According to a summary in charging documents, “Conversations at times have been sexual in nature.”
Finley allegedly sent a picture of his sex organ to who he thought was the first victim on Feb. 13, court documents said.
According to the affidavit for probable cause, Finley initially denied the allegations then allegedly admitted to sending the photograph of his sex organ to the account. He also allegedly “admitted there was discussions of sex acts taking place when they met.”
Investigators talked with a second alleged victim. That victim told police Finley allegedly improperly touched her and also used her hand to touch himself.
She also alleged Finley sent pictures of his male sex organ.
The second victim alleged those incidents took place between March 1, 2021, and April 30, 2021, when the victim was 16.
