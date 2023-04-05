ALBION — It's been seven years since the last tornado hit, a short-lived tornado northeast of Albion that that damaged a few buildings.
Despite the recent outbreak of severe weather — including a storm that spawned tornadoes in Allen County on Friday and another line of powerful storms that scraped the area Tuesday — tornadoes in Noble and LaGrange counties remain relatively rare and usually on the weaker end of the spectrum when they do happen.
Dating back to 1950, according to the National Weather Services' database, both Noble and LaGrange counties have each had 13 confirmed tornadoes.
The most recent of those occurred on March 31 northeast of Albion, where a tornado touched down near a home on C.R. 400N, east of C.R. 150E.
The tornado damaged the roof and walls of a barn and the walls of a well house, and it snapped utility poles. Debris from the barn was scattered across a farm field on the north side of C.R. 400N.
The tornado approached another home near C.R. 225E, where it snapped some trees and ripped the roof off a log cabin, tossing it into the nearby woods. The damage quickly stopped in this area, suggesting the tornado dissipated rapidly, the National Weather Service report from 2016 said.
The next most recent was in 2014 in LaGrange County, when an EF1-rated tornado hit on July 1.
"The tornado touched down just west of LaGrange on US-20 East of County Road 100 West, where tree limb damage was observed. The tornado tracked east towards LaGrange, uprooting and snapping trees as it entered the town south of the local hospital. Numerous trees were uprooted and snapped just west of South County Road 00 East between US-20 and Grant Street. The tornado produced minor structural damage to homes along Grant Street before lifting just west of South Mountain Street. Maximum winds were estimated at 95 mph," the NWS event report states.
The area's most memorable tornado is probably the July 14, 1992, tornado that hit Kendallville during the Noble County Community Fair. The 4-mile F2 tornado started around the S.R. 3 and U.S. 6 junction and traveled east toward Corunna, causing 28 injuries and an estimated $25 million in damage, according to the National Weather Services' event report.
Kendallville was hit by a second tornado nine year later in a similar area, when on Oct. 24, 2001, F1 tornado touched down in Kendallville near the Noble County Fairgrounds and tracked for 4 miles northeast of the city, causing more than $1 million in damage.
That day in 2001 also spawned a long-track tornado that started near the Noble/Koscuisko line on C.R. 100N and then spun for 19 mile before ending just north of Rome City.
The most active day of tornadoes on record was April 3, 1974, which spawned powerful tornadoes in both counties.
Noble County was hit by F4 and F3 tornadoes, that together combined to cause four deaths, 62 injuries and an estimated $25 million in damage. In LaGrange County, an F1 and an F3 tornado hit with less impact, but still causing five injuries and $25,000 in property damage.
In total, the 26 tornadoes recorded since 1950 were responsible for 14 deaths, 212 injuries and more than $60 million in damage.
