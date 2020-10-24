LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation announced its five Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship award finalists for 2021.
Those selected include Alexis Miller, Westview Jr./ Sr. High School; Amelia Johnston, Prairie Heights High School; Hallie Mast, Westview Jr./Sr. High School; Mary Hostetler, Westview Jr./Sr. High School; and William Clark, Westview Jr./Sr. High School.
The Lilly scholarship is awarded to a graduating LaGrange County High School senior the scholarship committee believes is well-rounded and exemplifies service and leadership in their community, while at the same time maintaining a commitment to academics. The winner of this award will receive a full tuition scholarship for eight semesters to the accredited Indiana college or university of his or her choice as well as a $900 yearly stipend for books and academic fees.
The scholarship program is offered each year by the LaGrange County Community Foundation, and other Indiana community foundations across the state to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana. It also is awarded to help increase the awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities. Finally, such scholarships encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
After a competitive application process that evaluated academics, community and school activities, leadership, and written essays, the community foundation’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Committee members interviewed the five outstanding finalists on October 15. Those names will be submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana for selection of the LaGrange County recipient. That honor will be announced in mid-December. The four remaining scholarship finalists will each receive a $1,000 renewable four-year scholarship from the Lambright Leadership Scholarship Fund, established by Kevin and Carrie Lambright in 2013.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation was founded in 1991. The foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources for donors to leave a lasting legacy. Since its founding, the foundation has grown to more than $16 million in assets, which provides ongoing funding for charitable organizations and projects in LaGrange County.
