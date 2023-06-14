Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Devin C. Combs, 34, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia. Combs also was held on a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Combs was held without bond.
Amber M. Lynch, 42, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 500N, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Lynch was held on $2,500 bond.
Bret A. Mitchell, 45, of the 10000 block of North C.R. 1025W, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Mitchell was held on $2,500 bond.
Shaylee B. Neuman, 33, of the 1200 block of East U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Neuman posted $2,500 bond and was released Monday.
Russsel T. Ratliff, 49, of the 100 block of East Sixth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Ratliff was released on his own recognizance.
Kendra A. Rodriguez, 30, of the 100 block of North Blaine Street, North Webster, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Rodriguez was held without bond.
Aijay Schenher, 37, of the 200 block of East High Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 5 felony; operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08%-0.15%, a Level 6 felony; interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Schenher was held without bond.
Daniel J. Sprague, 47, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 500N, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday by Kendalville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony. Sprague was held without bond.
