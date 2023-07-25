KENDALLVILLE — There are times when finding a suspect is very difficult.
And sometimes, they walk right into the police station, hoping for a ride.
The latter eventually led to the arrest of an Oregon man, Kayleb A. Stadelman, 21, Thursday on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony.
Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer set Stadelman’s bond at $50,000 during an initial hearing held Thursday.
Police allege Stadelman, who was visiting someone else in Kendallville, had intercourse with a girl under the age of 16 on April 24 and April 25, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
In the first instance, the victim told Kendallville Detective Angela Handshoe that Stadelman allegedly gave her alcohol before having intercourse with her.
The victim told Handshoe that Stadelman allegedly returned the next day and they had intercourse again.
After being read his rights, Stadelman allegedly admitted having intercourse with the victim on those two days, and admitted to knowing the girl was under the age of 16 on the second occurrence.
The victim’s mother reported the incident to police on April 28.
Police began to look for Stadelman, but had difficulty locating him. He had an arrest warrant issued by authorities in Oregon, but officials there would not extradite him.
He also had known ties to Colorado and Texas.
Initially, police thought he may have left the area, but later learned he was still in the Kendallville area. Authorities were unable to locate him until Thursday.
On Thursday, a man identifying himself by another name went to the dispatch center in Kendallville asking for assistance, claiming to be homeless.
“He wanted to get a ride back to Fort Wayne to get a train for Texas,” Handshoe said.
Kendallville Patrolman Sydney Shartzer spoke with the man outside of the police station. Sartzer said something about the man’s behavior didn’t seem right, so she consulted with Handshoe.
Having suspicions that this might be the man wanted for questioning involving the alleged sex crime, Handshoe eventually came outside as the man was walking away.
Handshoe called him by his real name, not the name he had given Shartzer.
The man immediately turned around.
Handshoe read him his rights and performed an interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.