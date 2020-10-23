ALBION — It’s nothing like it was in its heyday, but the coronavirus pandemic has brought some unwelcome nostalgia to Noble County — evidence of one-pot meth labs.
The United States has tightened its borders to stem the spread of the virus. Limiting the number of vehicles that can come into the country has slowed the illegal smuggling of methamphetamine.
“Due to the increased security at the border, there’s less (meth) available for the drug users,” Noble County Deputy Shafter Baker said.
According to an undercover agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency who also works with the Noble County Drug Investigation Unit, the clamped down border is shrinking supply.
“Not as much is coming over,” the agent said.
“We’re told it’s harder to get,” Deputy Johnny Richie said.
And like in most economic systems, a decrease in supply with a steady level of demand causes prices to spike.
The DEA agent said prices per ounce of crystal methamphetamine manufactured in bulk in labs south of the border have jumped to what they were 15 years ago, when the DEA was buying crystal for as much as $900 to $1,500 per ounce.
The price had dropped to $350-$400 per ounce prior to COVID.
Addicts either unwilling to pay the higher price or simply being unable to find the drug because supplies are limited are resorting back to the so-called one-pot meth labs which used to be so prevalent in Noble County.
For years, Noble County was among the state’s leaders in discovered labs, as users purchased the chemicals need to produce the drug themselves and then “cooked” it.
Richie and Baker both said they are seeing some of these chemicals, known as precursors, dumped along roads in Noble County. Deputy Chase Gibson found such trash on C.R. 600W, while Richie ran into some trash at the intersection of Main and Albion streets near Avilla.
The agent said it used to be that such trash would be found once a year or so, but now it’s being found perhaps as frequently as once a week.
But in recent years as the price of imported and higher-quality crystal meth came down, it simply became an easier option for users and cooking went by the wayside.
The agent said the prevalence of the one-pot meth labs is still nowhere near the problem it was years ago, before the Indiana General Assembly clamped down on the accessibility of pseudoephedrine, the main ingredient in the production of methamphetamine.
“It’s not like it was years ago,” the agent said.
One-pot methamphetamine labs, because of the chemical processes used, create mini hazardous waste issues wherever they are found. The cooking process of methamphetamine can lead to fires and in some cases, explosions.
Auburn Police Department Capt. Corey Heffelfinger said his department is not seeing meth lab waste in its jurisdiction, at least for now.
“Luckily, we’re not,” Heffelfinger said.
