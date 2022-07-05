For those looking to buy a home, the search is becoming more costly than it’s been in some time.
Yeah, home prices continue to soar as buyers battle over a short inventory, getting into bidding wars to try to get into the few houses available on the market. Inflation has also driven up the costs of building materials and labor, making new construction even more pricey.
But now buyers are battling one additional factor that hasn’t been the case for quite some time — rapidly rising interest rates.
In an effort to tamp down rising inflation, the Fed has been more rapidly raising its core interest rate, a move that has had direct impact on the costs of mortgages, combining increased asking prices with increased borrowing costs.
The end result? Housing is arguably the least affordable it’s been in more than decade.
Home prices have been steadily rising for years now as sellers are competing over low inventory. That’s been making housing less affordable for some time now — prices were up 8% year-over-year last year — and something both buyers and sellers have been keenly aware of.
Part of the reason prices have been able to spiral ever higher is that borrowing has been so cheap. Even as asking prices have inflated, even lower-income buyers could make it work with interest rates at bargain prices.
Now, not so much.
Average rates across the U.S. for a 30-year mortgage have more than doubled in the last 18 months and are now at their highest point since before the epic housing crash when the subprime mortgage bubble burst in 2008.
According to Federal Reserve Economic Data, mortgage rates for a 30-year loan averaged 5.7% for the week of June 30. The last time rates were that high was Nov. 26, 2008, when interest rates averaged 5.97% before plunging as the market tanked.
Mortgage rates were 3.22% at the open of 2022 and had hit a 50-year low of just 2.65% in January 2021.
That sudden spike in interest rates almost immediately had an impact on homebuyers.
Larry Doyle, president of Campbell & Fetter Bank, ran some sample numbers to illustrate.
Doyle ran the numbers for a $300,000 home — a price picked because it’s the upper end for homes being built as part of Kendallville’s new Noble Creek subdivision — considering a mortgage with a typical 20% down payment.
“I looked at $240,000 on a 30-year amortization at 3.25%, because back, say, first of the year or something, that was in the ballpark where a 30-year rates were at. The principal and interest payment on that $240,000 at 3.25% is $1,044 (per month). If you say, today, sort of the going rate on a 30-year mortgage, if you said 5.5%, you’d be close — maybe on any given day a hair over a hair under, close enough for this discussion — $1,362 dollars.
“That’s a $318 increase. Same dollar amount. Same dollar amount borrowed,” Doyle said.
Doyle said banks typically like to see borrowers spending no more than 25% of their monthly gross income on those mortgage payments. So that increase in cost, just from the hike in interest rates, can significantly dent someone’s buying power.
“With a $300 a month increase, everything else being the same, you either need, you’ve got to buy less house or you’ve got to have $1,200 more a month in income to stay in that ratio,” Doyle said.
That 25% ratio is just for the mortgage payment though. Banks are also looking at other expenses borrowers have — car loans, credit card debt, personal loans, students loans, child support payments, etc. — and trying to keep that load under about 40% overall.
And those numbers above are if a buyer can pull together a 20% down payment, a tall order for many first-time buyers who are going to struggle to bank tens of thousands of dollars ahead of going to market, Doyle said.
In Noble County, where the median household income is just shy of $60,000 per year, 25% of their gross monthly income would be $1,250, making that $300,000 house with a $1,362 mortgage payment unaffordable.
As typical household incomes across northeast Indiana are in the ballpark of Noble County’s, buyers around the region may soon be finding out that many homes upward of $200,000 are out of their price range.
That’s already starting to happen, said Mark Bock, managing broker for Mike Thomas Real Estate in Angola and LaGrange.
“Many of the buyers — particularly the lower-end buyers, the first-time homebuyers or lower-price buyers — are struggling, because some of them are simply being pushed out of the market,” Bock said. “That becomes an issue because they are typically buying the homes people are moving up from. With that slowdown, then it affects the middle tier. That’s what we’re seeing right now is a slowdown in that.”
The rising borrowing costs are pretty apparent, as Bock said he’s seen something happen in the market that hasn’t occurred in years:
“We had nine price reductions (recently) and we haven’t seen price reductions in our market for several years. It just generally hasn’t happened,” Bock said. “The sellers who were aggressive or have an aggressive price have priced themselves out of the market.”
Since the shock to the borrowing market has occurred in just about the last six months, it’s too early to tell how significant of an impact it’s going to have. But short-term, it’s already playing a part and Bock is confident enough to say that the year-over-year increases in home prices is likely to stall.
“We’ve hit a period of leveling off. So I don’t think we’re going to have the appreciation, the 8% we had last year. We’re not going to have that this year,” Bock said. “The appreciation or inflation on homes has stagnated, which is probably a good thing for buyers.”
That’s not to suggest the market is suddenly going to crash. Bock notes the nation still has a housing deficit of more than 5 million homes.
Demand is still outstripping supply by a lot, but a rise in borrowing cost might help to narrow the imbalance.
“I think people want what they want, and as long as interest rates and housing prices remain affordable enough for individual borrowers, we will continue see activity locally in the housing market, particularly where we have a shortage of available housing. New construction seems to remain in high demand, and our community is fortunate to have many talented builders. As a local portfolio lender who originates one-time construction loan closings, those applications remain very strong in our loans in-process,” said Scott Gruner, president of First Federal Savings Bank of Angola.
Buyers are getting hit with the sticker shock right now, but both real estate agents and lenders noted two things — first, that markets are cyclical so ups and downs happen and, second, even despite the recent increases, borrowing is still cheap relative to where rates have been historically.
“We just experienced a historical long-term, low interest-rate environment. Because of that, many borrowers, particular younger customers, have never seen interest rates at these current levels, although they still remain historically low,” Gruner said. “When I started in banking in 1998, interest rates were about 6% and I personally haven’t seen them reach that level again, until now as they begin to approach 6% once again. So I really think it’s a matter of perspective. Our older borrowers reflect on interest rates back in the 1980s, when they were, say 15%, and still think these rates are a bargain today.”
In the early 1970s, mortgage rates ran about 7.5%, before spiraling up during a high inflation period during the Jimmy Carter presidency, eventually hitting a record high 18.44% in October 1981.
Mortgage rates fell, spiked again to about 14.5% in 1984, fell to about 9% in early 1987 but rose back to about 11% by the end of that year.
Rates fells as low as 7% by 1993, then had one last major upward spike to over 9% by the end of of 1994.
Since that point, mortgage rates have been in long-range decline with a few spikes up and down over the years, but have been consistently dropping for about the past 30 years. This year’s spike is arguably the biggest spike the lending market has seen in those three decades.
As first-time homebuyers are generally in their 20s or 30s, what’s “high” to them is actually lower than what used to be “normal” for their parents and grandparents.
“When I got that into the market in 1978, interest rates were 17.5%,” Bock said. “It could be much much worse. Over 50% of the real estate agents who are active today have never been through a market shift. I’ve been through four of these.”
Still, the short-term hikes in interest rates is inevitably going to cool the housing market. And that’s kind of the point, Doyle said, as the Fed raises interest rates to make money more expensive, cool demand and help slow or stop the inflation that’s rocking the U.S. economy.
Housing affordability is going to take a shot in the short-term too until more time passes, incomes respond and the elevated interest rates people are seeing now become the new normal, Doyle said.
“There’s no doubt that the price of either existing homes or new is outpacing people’s income. There’s no doubt about that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.